Cubs Fight Back, Then Hold on for Series-Opening 6-5 Win

August 5, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - For the first time since early June, the South Bend Cubs have won three consecutive games at home. On Tuesday at Four Winds Field, the Cubs (41-61) downed the Fort Wayne TinCaps (49-53) by a 6-5 score in their series opener. South Bend now owns a .500 record in second-half play at 18-18.

Right-hander Connor Schultz delivered a hot-and-cold outing as the Cubs' starting pitcher, covering five innings. Even though he allowed three earned runs, Schultz struck out six and posted a trio of 1-2-3 innings.

The TinCaps struck right away against Schultz and company, ending the Cubs' 22-inning streak without an earned run allowed in the first frame. With two outs, first baseman Lamar King Jr. dropped a run-scoring single into left-center field. Then, in the third inning, third baseman Rosman Verdugo and right fielder Braedon Karpathios went back-to-back with solo home runs to left field. Each slugger picked up his 12th long ball of the season during the sequence.

Meanwhile, after a slow start against Fort Wayne righty Ian Koenig, South Bend's offense activated in the fourth inning. Debuting right fielder Kade Snell led off the inning with a hustle double for his first professional hit, reaching third base as back-to-back singles loaded the bases with nobody out. First baseman Cameron Sisneros scored him, dunking an RBI single into right center. Catcher Ariel Armas followed with a two-run single up the middle that tied the game at 3-3. Third baseman Reggie Preciado smacked another RBI single to right-center, giving the Cubs their first lead of the night to complete a four-run, six-hit inning.

The Cubs would add on in the sixth thanks to a couple of multi-hit players. Sisneros singled with one out for his second hit of the night, eventually reaching second base for Armas, who already had two hits. His third knock went a long way, sailing over the left-field wall for a two-home run. The fifth Armas long ball of the season stretched the Cubs' lead to 6-3 at the end of six innings. Fort Wayne would ride out Koenig for another frame, as he completed seven innings with six runs allowed.

Left-handers Cole Reynolds and Marino Santy combined to cover three innings out of the South Bend bullpen after Schultz finished his start. Though they each surrendered a run, they kept the Cubs' lead intact at 6-5 through eight innings. South Bend's defense made a key play to end the top of the eighth, catching the tying runner as he aggressively rounded third base on an infield hit. That throwout set up right-hander Luis Rujano for a save situation in the ninth, and he converted despite allowing the leadoff man to reach.

The second game of the series is scheduled for 7:05 PM on Wednesday. Right-handers Erian Rodriguez of South Bend and Clark Candiotti of Fort Wayne are the probable pitchers.







Midwest League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.