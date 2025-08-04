Grayson Briones' Home Run for Life

August 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Thirteen-year-old Grayson Briones is a warrior in every sense of the word. Even as he battled cancer, he refused to let it take away the things he loved most. During 12 grueling weeks of chemotherapy, while his body fought exhaustion and nausea, he still laced up his skates for hockey, took the field for football, and tackled every school assignment with unwavering determination. Not only did he keep up with his studies-he earned straight As.

His parents, Erica and Doug Briones, first knew something was wrong when the swelling in Grayson's lymph nodes wouldn't go away. The long and frustrating search for answers led to extensive allergy testing, but nothing explained his symptoms. Then came the news no parent is prepared to hear. After surgery to remove the swollen nodes, the biopsies confirmed it-Grayson had Hodgkin's lymphoma, a cancer that attacks the lymphatic system.

Their world shifted in an instant. Fear and uncertainty took hold, but through it all, they found comfort in knowing Grayson was in the best hands at Beacon Children's Hospital. "The people were great. The doctors, the nurses, the techs, the coordinators, the front desk people ... they all care," said Doug. "Beacon treated us very well." The hospital became their home away from home-a place where every procedure was met with compassion and every milestone was celebrated with hope.

Now, more than a year past his last treatment, Grayson is thriving. The fierce athlete, who once faced an opponent unlike any other, is back to doing what he loves-playing lacrosse, football, skiing, and conquering video games.

And now, Grayson is being celebrated in a way that reflects his strength and perseverance-by rounding the bases at Home Run for Life. It's a moment to honor his fight, his courage, and the journey that brought him to where he is today.

"He just had scans and tests done, and it all came back good," said Doug. "He did so well through it all. I'm just grateful."

Grayson's story is one of resilience, determination, and hope. It's a testament to the incredible care at Beacon Children's Hospital and the unbreakable spirit of a young boy who refused to let cancer define him.

But for every child like Grayson, there are others still fighting. You can be part of their story. Learn how you can support kids like Grayson at Beacon Children's Hospital-because together, we can bring hope, healing, and brighter futures.

Thank you to Patrick Industries for sponsoring this week's Home Run for Life game. Every dollar raised during the game will be matched by Patrick Industries and will benefit Beacon Children's Hospital. To make a donation, please click here. Beacon Children's Hospital is Michiana's only community-owned, not-for-profit hospital designed just for kids!

Home Run for Life 2025 Dates.

Friday, August 8 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, August 22 - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, September 6 - 7:05 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from August 4, 2025

