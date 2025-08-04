Bohorquez Transferred from a Fort Myers, Stull Transferred from AA Wichita, Diaw Activated from 60-Day IL
August 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Adrian Bohorquez has been transferred from A Fort Myers to Cedar Rapids and is active immediately. RHP Eston Stull has been transferred from AA Wichita to Cedar Rapids and is active immediately. C/OF Khadim Diaw has been activated off the 60-day IL and is also active. Bohorquez will wear #25 and Chaney will wear #51. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with nine on the injured list and one on the Temporarily Inactive List.
Cedar Rapids begins a six-game series at West Michigan Tuesday at 5:35.
Midwest League Stories from August 4, 2025
- Bohorquez Transferred from a Fort Myers, Stull Transferred from AA Wichita, Diaw Activated from 60-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Ruoff Mortgage Homestand Preview: August 5-10 - South Bend Cubs
- Grayson Briones' Home Run for Life - South Bend Cubs
- Perfect Summer Weather All Week Long - South Bend Cubs
- Dayton Dragons Homestand Preview (August 5-10) Presented by AES Ohio - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Bohorquez Transferred from a Fort Myers, Stull Transferred from AA Wichita, Diaw Activated from 60-Day IL
- Lugnuts Hold-Off Kernels, Take Series Finale 6-5
- Kernels Lead Wire-To-Wire in 6-3 Win Over Lansing
- Lugnuts Offense Too Much for Kernels, Lansing Tops Cedar Rapids 10-7
- Cedar Rapids Announces Roster Moves