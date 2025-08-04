Bohorquez Transferred from a Fort Myers, Stull Transferred from AA Wichita, Diaw Activated from 60-Day IL

August 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Adrian Bohorquez has been transferred from A Fort Myers to Cedar Rapids and is active immediately. RHP Eston Stull has been transferred from AA Wichita to Cedar Rapids and is active immediately. C/OF Khadim Diaw has been activated off the 60-day IL and is also active. Bohorquez will wear #25 and Chaney will wear #51. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with nine on the injured list and one on the Temporarily Inactive List.

Cedar Rapids begins a six-game series at West Michigan Tuesday at 5:35.







Midwest League Stories from August 4, 2025

