Captain of the Week (7/29-8/3): Jaison Chourio

August 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - After each series this season, the Lake County Captains will spotlight a Captain of the Week, presented by Official League, showcasing a player and their strong performance over the previous week.

For the week of July 29-Aug. 2, Lake County is recognizing OF Jaison Chourio as its 17th Captain of the Week for the 2025 season.

From July 29-Aug. 2, the 20-year-old tied the Midwest League lead with nine hits, while ranking top-10 in the league in batting average (.450, fourth), on-base percentage (.500, tied for fifth), RBI (four, tied for sixth), OPS (1.000, seventh), and total bases (10, tied for ninth).

Chourio, MLB Pipeline's No. 5 Guardians and No. 69 MLB prospect, hit safely in each of his five games played on the road against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers this past week. This included a career performance on Saturday, Aug. 2.

The switch hitter tied his professional career-high with four hits, going 4-for-5 at the plate in a 5-1 Captains win. This showing marked the third four-hit game of his pro career, and first since May 25, 2024 for the Single-A Lynchburg Hillcats at Fredericksburg (Single-A, WSH). He also logged a High-A-best three RBI, his first three-RBI game since Aug. 10, 2024, when he totaled four RBI for Single-A Lynchburg at Fayetteville (Single-A, HOU).

So far this season, Chourio leads the Captains with 50 walks in only 52 games, while striking out just 53 times. He also has 37 hits, four doubles, one home run, 13 RBI, and a .388 on-base percentage for Lake County this year. He also played eight injury rehab games for the Arizona Complex Guardians this season, batting .261 with six hits, six runs, one double, two RBI, four walks, one stolen base, and a .370 on-base percentage.

Chourio was assigned to Lake County's 2025 Opening Day roster after spending the 2024 campaign with Single-A Lynchburg. The outfielder cemented himself as one of the premier prospects in baseball thanks to a remarkable season. He was named the 2024 Carolina League MVP and Top MLB Prospect, as well as Baseball America's 2024 Guardians Minor League Player of the Year.

Chourio represented Cleveland in the 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game alongside current Captains teammate Ralphy Velazquez, hitting an RBI single for the American League. He led the Carolina League with 86 walks, while ranking top-five in on-base percentage (.414, second), OPS (.812, third), stolen bases (44, third), doubles (24, tied for third), and runs (69, tied for fifth).

Chourio was signed by Cleveland as an international free agent on Jan. 15, 2022 out of Maracaibo, Venezuela. In 246 regular season games with the Guardians organization, he has batted .270 with 229 hits, 49 doubles, six triples, eight home runs, 129 RBI, 224 walks to just 206 strikeouts, 86 stolen bases, a .4419 on-base percentage, and a .789 OPS across DSL CLE Red (2022), the ACL Guardians (2023 & 2025), Single-A Lynchburg (2023-24), and Lake County (2025-present).

The 20-year-old is also the younger brother of Milwaukee Brewers OF Jackson Chourio, who finished third in the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year voting.

Jaison will look to continue his recent success this week, as the Captains will continue a 12-game road trip with a six-game series against the Dayton Dragons. First pitch for Tuesday night's series opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Day Air Ballpark in Dayton.

Lake County's next home game will be on Tuesday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m., when the Captains will open a six-game set versus the Peoria Chiefs. It will be Community Champions Night at the ballpark, where Lake County will honor city workers.

All 12 games will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.







