Perfect Summer Weather All Week Long

SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs will continue their season-long, 12-game homestand next week, hosting the Fort Wayne TinCaps from August 5-10. The TinCaps are the High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres and the final East division team the Cubs will face in the regular season.

NEW FOOD OPTIONS

SMASH burger, located on the first-base side of the concourse, will bring back the Grilled Apple Burger as its Fort Wayne opponent burger. The specialty item comes with two beef patties, grilled apples, gouda, bacon, and a whipped Italian cream cheese sauce.

Located on the concourse behind home plate, the Round Bar will concoct another opponent cocktail as well. This week's drink, the Appletini, will contain vodka, green apple schnapps, and apple juice. Like the opponent burger, it'll be available throughout the duration of the Fort Wayne series. This will also be available at the Tiki Hut in left field.

Finally, the South Bend Cubs will offer Pork Rinds of both the Salt & Vinegar and BBQ Rub varieties as their specialty homestand food items. These will be available for the full Fort Wayne series at the Waveland and Sheffield stands.

UPCOMING GAMES

Tuesday, August 5 - Click Here for Tickets

Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your dog to the ballpark to enjoy the game, plus White Claws are just $4. Dog owners must fill out a waiver prior to entry. QR codes are available at all gates. Gates open at 6:00 PM.

Special Appearance by America's Best Frisbee Dogs: Enjoy a show from the talented and professional stunt dogs of America's Best Frisbee Dogs.

Triple Play Tuesday: This ticket bundle includes a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 16 oz. fountain soda. The bundle costs $14 if you purchase in advance and $15 if you purchase on the day of the game. Presented By Kayem Foods.

Titan Tuesday: Fans who wear IU or IUSB clothing or show their Crimson Card at the box office will receive a discount on their ticket. Tickets must be purchased at the box office. Presented By Indiana University South Bend.

Wednesday, August 6 - Click Here for Tickets

Barletta Boat Brick Set Giveaway: The first 1,000 kids (12 and under) through the gates will receive a Barletta Boat Brick Set. Presented By Barletta Boats. Gates open at 6:00 PM.

Wine Wednesday: Fans 21 and older can enjoy half-priced glasses of wine, wine slushies, and Deep Eddy Vodka teas and sodas. Does not include sangria.

Silver Sluggers Day: Fans who are 60 years old and above can purchase tickets at 50% off to every Wednesday home game in 2025. Plus, earn rewards for games attended. Presented By Sterling Health Care.

Thursday, August 7 - Click Here for Tickets

The Malmö Oat Milkers: Did someone say dynasty? Your other home team is back from their astonishingly successful first season to make even more history in what could be this year's most unforgettable game, including fun like VIP seats, a crazy first pitch, Oat Milker Fan Trivia, and more! Presented By Oatly. Gates open at 6:00 PM.

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy 16 oz. fountain sodas and 16 oz. domestic draft beer for just $3. Presented By Bud Light, Pepsi, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear.

Thursday Craft Beer Special: 16 oz. select craft draft beer only $5.00. Available at the Tiki Hut and Bell's Rita Cart only.

Friday, August 8 - Click Here for Tickets

Fantastic Friday Fireworks: Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after the game! Presented By 1st Source Bank, WNDU, and U93. Gates open at 5:00 PM.

Scouting America Night: Scouting America packs can purchase a special ticket to the game and participate in a pregame parade. A limited number of groups can even spend the night! Contact Drew Booth in the Box Office.

Saturday, August 9 - Click Here for Tickets

Spin to Win Saturday: Nine lucky contestants could win a 50" Smart TV, Visa gift card, Apple iPad, or $500 CASH by spinning our wheel of prizes between innings. Must be 18 years old or older to enter and must be present to win. Presented By Indiana 811, WSBT-TV, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear. Gates open at 5:00 PM.

Fallen Heroes Day: Join us as we honor our fallen heroes and award the Corporal Paul Deguch Community Service Award to a South Bend Cubs player who demonstrates outstanding community service. Presented By Midland Engineering.

Sunday, August 10 - Click Here for Tickets

Youth Replica Road Jersey: The first 1,000 kids (12 and under) through the gates will receive a South Bend Cubs Youth Replica Road Jersey. Presented By Indiana 811. Gates open at 12:00 PM.

Sunday FUNday: Arrive early for a special autograph session with the South Bend Cubs players, and play catch on the field before the game. Presented By ABC-57 and B100. Player autographs are scheduled for 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM, and catch on the field (weather pending) is scheduled for 12:45 PM to 1:10 PM.

Indiana 811 Day: Each year on or around August 11th, damage prevention stakeholders across the nation emphasize the importance for both homeowners and professionals to contact 811 before they begin any project that requires moving earth. Presented By Indiana 811.







