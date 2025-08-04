Dayton Dragons Homestand Preview (August 5-10) Presented by AES Ohio

August 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, August 5 - Sunday, August 10, 2025

Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians)

GAME SCHEDULE

- Tuesday, August 5 at 7:05 PM

- Wednesday, August 6 at 7:05 PM

- Thursday, August 7 at 7:05 PM

- Friday, August 8 at 7:05 PM*

- Saturday, August 9 at 7:05 PM*

- Sunday, August 10 at 1:05 PM*

All 132 Dragons games in 2025 can be heard on the radio home of the Dragons, FOX Sports 980 WONE. The broadcasts are also available via the Dragons Mobile App and the iHeart App, or at wone.com.

*Friday, Saturday, and Sunday's matchups will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). Fans can tune in on Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013, DIRECTV and DISH Network Channel 26, or over-the-air on channel 26.1. Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play and WDTN-TV anchor Jack Pohl serves as color commentator.

DIAMOND CLUB EVENT CENTER

The Diamond Club is Dayton's new premier event venue. This space hosts 75 to 200 guests, with additional capacity available for larger, flow-style gatherings. Whether you're planning a wedding, corporate event, holiday party, or private celebration, this one-of-a-kind space offers a stunning backdrop and a flexible layout to bring your vision to life. For more information, or to start planning your event today, visit daytondragons.com/specialevents.

DECK THE DIAMOND

Experience the magic of over 1.1 million twinkling lights and festive activities for the whole family. Don't miss this enchanting celebration that promises to create unforgettable memories for you and your loved ones! Deck the Diamond runs November 14 through January 3 from 6PM - 9PM. Tickets are $12 for Monday-Thursday, $14 for Friday-Sunday, or $16 for a flexible date option, great for gifting! Visit dragonsdeckthediamond.com, give us a call at 937-228-2287, or stop by the Dragons Box Office to get your tickets today.

TICKETS

Lawn tickets and a limited number of stadium seats are available for games this homestand. Single game tickets can be purchased now at daytondragons.com/tickets.

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

- Tuesday: LHP Nick Sando

- Wednesday: RHP Luke Hayden

- Thursday: TBA

- Friday: RHP Jose Montero

- Saturday: RHP Nestor Lorant

- Sunday: LHP Nick Sando

On the Field: The Dragons roster currently features three players ranked among the Reds top-30 prospects based on MLB Pipeline's list: outfielder Carlos Jorge (#20), infielder Peyton Stovall (#28), and starting pitcher Luke Hayden (#30).

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

Tuesday, August 5

National Anthem Performer: Springboro Community Choir

Wednesday, August 6

National Anthem Performer: Serena Ford

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Anna High School Band

Thursday, August 7

National Anthem Performer: Firefighter Price Dunlap

Honor Guard: Greater Miami Valley Regional Public Safety Honor Guard

Retirement Village People

Friday, August 8

National Anthem Performer: Troy Christian Band

Saturday, August 9

National Anthem Performer: St. Patrick Catholic School

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Wright State University Dance Team

God Bless America: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

Sunday, August 10

National Anthem Performer: Lisa Craig

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Bellefontaine High School Marching Band

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle

The Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle occurs during Dragons home games. The winner claims 50 percent of the total pot each week. The other 50 percent supports the Dayton Dragons Foundation. The pot begins at $2,500. Raffle tickets are available in-person at Dragons home games. Fans can also play online at daytondragons5050.com.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

Great Clips Fun Zone

Burn some energy playing games and running through inflatables at the Great Clips Fun Zone. Located behind the batter's eye near center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is open during Friday, Saturday, and Sunday games all season long. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information, visit milb.com/dayton/ballpark/funzone.

Tuesday, August 5:

Dragons Celebrate Dayton Program

During Tuesday's game, the Dragons Celebrate Dayton Program will host a Naturalization Ceremony on the field, where 20 residents of the Miami Valley will take their Oath of Allegiance to become United States citizens. Dayton is home to incredible people who achieve amazing things each and every day. The Dragons Celebrate Dayton Program recognizes local groups and individuals, highlighting and honoring their hard work.

Dragons Academic All-Star Program presented by Edison State Community College

The Dragons Academic All-Star Program will recognize five College Credit Plus students this season. College Credit Plus

offers a unique opportunity for high school students to enhance and further their educational and career objectives at no

cost to them. This year's fifth Academic All-Star is Mae Roy. Mae will be presented with a $1,000 scholarship from the Dayton Dragons Foundation before Tuesday's game to assist with her future educational goals. To learn more about College Credit Plus at Edison State Community College, visit edisonohio.edu/collegecreditplus.

Penn Station Buy One Get One Coupon

Every Tuesday when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Buy One Get One Coupon on sandwiches, redeemable at all participating locations. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at daytondragons.com/pennstation.

Wednesday, August 6:

Home Run for Life presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

The Dayton Dragons and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio have been partnering since 2004 to bring Dragons fans the iconic Home Run for Life program. Each season, Anthem and the Dragons recognize brave children who, with the help of their families, friends, and health care team, are presently battling or have successfully overcome significant medical events in their young life. On Wednesday, 3-year-old Liam will be recognized on the field during an inning break. This honoree, their family, and support team will be taken onto the field, and the honoree gets to take a symbolic lap around the bases to a standing ovation from the crowd. Liam was recently diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and learning to navigate a new way of life - come out and help celebrate his journey!

Thursday, August 7:

Dayton Dragons Fire Night presented by LION

Thursday's Dayton Dragons Fire Night includes New Firefighters recognition, First Responder of the game, National Anthem, Honor Guard, plaza activities including touch-a-trucks, give-aways, and more! Tickets for Fire Night are $17.50 and include an exclusive hat. $7 from every ticket sold will go to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. To learn more, visit daytondragons.com/firenight.

Friday, August 8:

Dragons Community All-Stars presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash

Friday, the Dragons Community All-Star Program presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash will honor the Midwest Ohio Baseball League for their efforts to promote excellence, sportsmanship and a lifelong love of baseball throughout the Miami Valley. The Dragons Community All-Star Program honors individuals who have gone above and beyond to improve quality of life in the Miami Valley. They could be firefighters or police officers, doctors or good samaritans. Learn more and nominate at daytondragons.com/communityallstar.

Water Street District Party at the Plaza

Water Street District will be throwing the final of three 2025 "Party at the Plaza" events before Friday's game. There will be Dragons fun, food trucks, a beer truck from Heidelberg Distributing, plus Water Street District and their community members: Winan's, Square One Salon and PINs Mechanical will be on hand for their first Party at the Plaza. Heater, Gem, Blaze, Roofman, and the Green Team will also be on the plaza preparing attendees for the game. Learn more at daytondragons.com/waterstreet.

Free Wash Friday presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash

Every Friday throughout the season, Flying Ace Express Car Wash is treating Dragons fans to an exclusive Free Wash at any of their local locations. Scan the QR code as you exit Day Air Ballpark to keep your ride clean all summer long. Learn more at daytondragons.com/freewashfriday.

Saturday, August 9:

Friends and Family Game presented by Wendy's

Dragons Friends & Family Games, presented by Wendy's, provide the best deal in town. Get a Dragons ticket, Wendy's Biggie Bag meal voucher, and Dragons hat for just $17 for stadium seats or $13 for lawn tickets. For more info and all future Friends and Family dates, visit daytondragons.com/friends.

Dragons Baseball Buddies presented by Kroger

Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will take the field with Dragons players before Saturday's game. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. To participate, sign-up at your local Kroger, or visit daytondragons.com/buddies.

Sunday, August 10:

Dragons Baseball Buddies presented by Kroger

Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will again take the field with Dragons players prior to Sunday's contest. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. To participate, sign-up at your local Kroger, or visit daytondragons.com/buddies.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream is back for all day games in 2025, including Sunday. Every participant receives a Graeter's coupon to redeem outside the stadium. For more info, visit daytondragons.com/kidsrunthebases.







