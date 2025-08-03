Cubs Rally in Eighth Inning to Win 6-2, Split Quad Cities Series

August 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend, IN - Once trailing 3-1 in the series, South Bend Cubs (40-61) battled back to earn a split with the Quad Cities River Bandits (59-42) on Sunday at Four Winds Field. In their 6-2 victory, the Cubs scored five runs in the eighth inning to overcome a 2-1 deficit. Their pitching staff also did not allow an earned run, giving South Bend a 22-inning streak without an earned run conceded.

South Bend received another great starting pitching performance from right-hander Yenrri Rojas, who provided five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. Rojas retired each of the first seven River Bandits he faced and didn't allow a base hit until the fourth inning. In his final frame, the fifth, Quad Cities loaded the bases with one out, but Rojas induced an inning-ending, 4-6-3 double play on his last pitch of the day.

While Rojas hung zeroes on the board, South Bend's offense scored the opening run against rehabbing Triple-A starter Luinder Avila. The action happened in the second inning, as first baseman Brian Kalmer doubled to the corner in left with one out. He'd cross the plate two batters later on an opposite-way single from third baseman Reginald Preciado. Avila completed three innings with just that run allowed before fellow righty Emmanuel Reyes handled the next four frames, stranding two Cubs on base in the fifth.

With the Cubs up 1-0, right-hander Luis Martinez-Gomez took over for Rojas in the top of the sixth inning. Facing the top of the order, Martinez-Gomez immediately got a pop fly, but shortstop Rafael Morel dropped the ball in shallow left field for a two-base error with nobody out. Quad Cities designated hitter Blake Mitchell then singled to center field, where Carter Trice overran the ball and allowed the tying run to score on another error. Martinez-Gomez recorded the next two outs and should have gotten a third, but Cubs first baseman Brian Kalmer gave him a bad feed on a ground ball, and the go-ahead run touched home on a third South Bend error in the inning.

Rehabbing Chicago Cubs reliever Yency Almonte kept South Bend close, spinning perfect seventh and eighth innings in his second outing of the series. Almonte finished the appearance with a strikeout, throwing 15 of his 19 total pitches for strikes.

The Cubs would reward and make the most of his work in the bottom of the eighth, loading the bases against L.P. Langevin on an error and two walks with nobody out. Left fielder Cameron Sisneros worked a third consecutive walk to force in a run, tie the game, and open the Quad Cities bullpen door. On came Jesus Rios, who uncorked a wild pitch with the bases still loaded to put the Cubs in front. Right fielder Edgar Alvarez then snapped his 24-game on-base streak but padded the South Bend lead, launching a sacrifice fly. Two batters later, Kalmer put the game on ice with a two-run home run, his first Four Winds Field blast of the season.

While Quad Cities leave South Bend to host Beloit this coming week, the Cubs will stay at home for six more games against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Having won five out of six in their last bout with Fort Wayne, the Cubs will begin the new series at 7:05 PM on Tuesday.







