'Caps Capture Series in 7-5 Win

August 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps bullpen stood tall as newly named Detroit Tigers top 30 prospect John Peck added a double and a home run in a 7-5 win over the Dayton Dragons in front of 5,410 fans Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps capitalized on their fourth-consecutive save opportunity as closer Colin Fields tossed a scoreless ninth. Meanwhile, Peck finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBI, including a double and a home run, becoming the third 'Caps player to reach double-digit homers this season in the 7-5 victory to win their series with the Dragons, four games to two.

West Michigan tallied four runs in the first inning, featuring a pair of RBI singles from Peck and Andrew Jenkins, before Dayton crossed a run in the second on a fielding error by the 'Caps, trimming the lead to 4-1. Dayton shortstop Carlos Sanchez plated Carlos Jorge on an RBI single in the following frame, but the Whitecaps were quick to respond, as Peck added a solo blast, his tenth and the Whitecaps 100th home run of the season, stretching the lead to 5-2. The Dragons continued to chip away, as Graham scored Sanchez on an RBI single in the fifth before West Michigan outfielder Garrett Pennington added a sacrifice fly in the fifth, making it 6-3 in favor of the 'Caps. Dayton wouldn't go away quietly, as outfielder Ariel Almonte blasted a two-run homer over the right field wall to trim the 'Caps lead to one in the eighth but, for the third time in the game, West Michigan responded in the bottom half, as outfielder Seth Stephenson snuck an RBI single into left field to make it 7-5. Dayton couldn't rally in the ninth inning, as Fields set the Dragons down to send West Michigan to the slim 7-5 victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 24-12 in the second half and 68-33 overall, while the Dragons fall to 11-22 in the second half and 32-66 overall. Whitecaps reliever Rayner Castillo (3-5) picks up his third win of the season, allowing two runs through four innings pitched, while Fields picks up his fourth save. Meanwhile, Dragons starting pitcher Nestor Lorant (0-9) gave up six runs (five earned) through four innings in his ninth loss. Through the first 101 games of the 2025 season, the Whitecaps have lost a six-game series to just two Midwest League teams in the Lake County Captains (twice) and most recently the Great Lakes Loons, who won four out of six against the 'Caps back on July 6.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this 12-game homestand with a six-game series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark at 6:35 pm. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets are on sale at whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.