Chiefs Score Second Consecutive Extra-Inning Win Sunday

August 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT, WI - For the second day in a row, the Peoria Chiefs outlasted the Beloit Sky Carp in extra innings, securing a 4-3 win at ABC Supply Stadium.

Tied at two heading into the top of the 11th inning, the Chiefs broke through. Jesus Baez began the frame at second as the appointed runner, and after a one-out walk to Travis Honeyman, Deniel Ortiz laced a line-drive RBI single to left to put Peoria ahead, 3-2. Josh Kross followed with a sacrifice fly to bring in Honeyman and make it 4-2.

In the bottom half, Peoria-born right-hander Mason Burns took the mound looking to close it out. With the ghost runner on and a leadoff walk, a sacrifice bunt by Nestor Rios moved both runners into scoring position. Emaarion Boyd grounded out to bring in a run and cut the lead to 4-3, but Burns induced a pop out from Colby Shade to seal the win for Peoria.

It was a pitcher's duel early, as newly acquired right-handers Nate Dohm and Frank Elissalt, both added this week in the Ryan Helsley trade with the New York Mets, each tossed three strong innings. The duo combined to allow just four hits and one run while striking out three. Dohm, the Cardinals' No. 15 prospect who got the start, surrendered the lone run on a one-out homer to left-center by Payton Green in the first inning, giving Beloit a 1-0 lead.

Peoria responded with runs in the third and fourth innings to take the lead. With two outs and a runner on third in the third inning, Zach Levenson delivered an RBI single to tie the game at one. In the fourth inning, Beloit starter Brandon White retired the first two batters before issuing a walk and allowing back-to-back singles, the second from Anyelo Encarnacion, driving in a run to give Peoria a 2-1 lead. White went 5 1/3 innings, allowing nine hits, two runs, and striking out three.

Beloit tied the game in the seventh inning. Jesus Hernandez doubled, stole third, and scored on a sac fly from Rios to make it 2-2.

The game remained tied until the 11th behind the strong relief work from right-hander Hunter Hayes, who tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings and allowed just one hit to earn the win.

After a day off Monday, Peoria returns home to open a six-game series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Dozer Park, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Tuesday is also another Silver Sluggers Night, where fans 55 and older can receive a ticket for $5, courtesy of The Modern Gentlemen.







