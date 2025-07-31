Sky Carp Score Sweep in Thursday's Doubleheader

July 31, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







BELOIT, WI - The Peoria Chiefs dropped both games of Thursday's doubleheader to the Beloit Sky Carp, managing just one run across the twin bill in 3-0 and 3-1 defeats at ABC Supply Stadium.

GAME ONE: Powered by a three-run third inning and strong pitching throughout, the Beloit Sky Carp blanked the Peoria Chiefs, 3-0, in the opener of Thursday's doubleheader.

In the bottom of the third inning, the first three batters reached base on a double, a hit-by-pitch, and a single to load the bases with no outs. After a strikeout, Garrett Forrester drew a walk to force in the game's first run and make it 1-0. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart followed with an RBI single to right field to extend the lead to 2-0. Wilfredo Lara capped the inning with a sacrifice fly to left, pushing the score to 3-0.

Peoria had plenty of chances in the seven-inning contest, but stranded 10 runners on base. The Chiefs left at least two runners aboard in four different innings, including leaving the bases loaded in the first inning. They went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left six in scoring position overall.

Outside of the three-run third inning, Peoria's pitching staff held firm. Right-handers Gerardo Salas and Mason Burns combined to allow just four hits and struck out seven over six innings. Salas took the loss after going four innings, while Burns was sharp in two scoreless frames out of the bullpen, allowing only one baserunner on a walk in his seventh High-A appearance.

Beloit's pitchers were just a little better, right-handed starter Noble Meyer, and left-handers Jack Sellinger and Justin Storm combined for seven scoreless innings, allowing only two hits, and combined for seven strikeouts. Sellinger picked up the win in relief, going 2 2/3 with three strikeouts. Storm went two innings, also striking out three to earn the save.

GAME TWO: Won-Bin Cho delivered his first High-A homer in the night cap, but the Chiefs couldn't get anything else going in a 3-1 loss to Beloit.

Peoria struck first in the top of the third inning when Cho launched his first High-A homer- off of a lefty no less- to give the Chiefs a 1-0 edge.

The Sky Carp answered in the bottom half, as Colby Shade led off with a single, advanced to second base on a throwing error, and scored on an RBI single to left by Eric Rataczak to tie the game at one.

The score remained tied heading to the bottom of the sixth. Rataczak drew a leadoff walk before a strikeout recorded the first out. Brock Vradenberg then stepped to the plate and launched a two-run homer off of Hunter Hayes, giving Beloit a 3-1 lead.

Down to their final at-bat in the seventh inning, a one-out walk put the tying run at the plate for Peoria. However, right-hander Colby Martin retired the final two batters to end the game and secure the save.

Beloit left-hander Brayan Mendoza earned the win with five strong innings in relief, allowing four hits and one run while striking out five, after right-hander Luke Lashutka opened the game with a scoreless first. Peoria starter Jason Savacool worked 4 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out four. Hayes allowed just the one hit in the loss, but the home run served as the decisive blow.

Peoria's offense has been held to just two runs in the series over 23 innings of play. They will look to get back on track on Friday evening at ABC Supply Stadium. Right-hander Jose Davila is slated to start for Peoria. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.