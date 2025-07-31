Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (6:35 PM at West Michigan)

July 31, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Thursday, July 31, 2025 l Game #95 (30)

LMCU Ballpark l Grand Rapids, Mich. l 6:35 pm

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (10-19, 31-63) at West Michigan Whitecaps (21-11, 65-32)

RH Luke Hayden (2-5, 4.09) at West Michigan RH Preston Howey (5-1, 2.43)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the third game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Wednesday: West Michigan 6, Dayton 3. The Dragons built a 3-0 lead over the first four innings before West Michigan started back with single runs in the fifth and sixth before taking the lead with four runs in the seventh. Jack Penney's two-out, two-run single in the seventh broke a 3-3 tie.

Current Series at West Michigan: The Dragons are 1-1 in the series, winning Tuesday 6-2 and losing Wednesday 6-3. The Dragons are batting .212 in the series with a 3.71 ERA. They have committed one error.

Team and Player Notes:

Adam Serwinowski, who made 18 appearances (17 starts) for the Dragons, has been traded to the Dodgers in a 3-team deal. Serwinowski is currently the Midwest League co-leader in strikeouts and could potentially be assigned to Great Lakes.

The Dragons have won three of their last five games, holding their opponent to two runs or less in two of the five games and four runs or less in four of five.

The Dragons committed one error yesterday after going six straight games without an error. They completed the five-game series with South Bend without an error, marking the first time since the inception of the six-game series in 2021 that the Dragons have played a series of more than four games without committing an error.

Jack Moss has been extremely productive in his first 15 games with the Dragons, going 15 for 41 (.366) with an OPS of .832.

Ariel Almonte over his last six games is 8 for 21 (.381) with three doubles.

Ryan McCrystal in his first three games with the Dragons is 5 for 12 (.417) with 2 doubles and 2 RBI.

John Michael Faile over his last five games is 6 for 18 (.333) with a home run, 5 runs scored, and 4 RBI.

Irvin Machuca over his last five games and thrown five scoreless innings with 1 save.

Carlos Jorge ranks fourth in Dragons history in career steals with 60. Jorge and Jose Siri are the only two players in Dragons history to have at least 20 career home runs and at least 40 career stolen bases. Jorge is two games away from becoming the eighth player in Dragons history to play in 200+ games with the team.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Friday, August 1 (6:35 pm): Dayton TBA at West Michigan LH Andrew Sears (6-4, 3.14)

Saturday, August 2 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero (4-3, 4.70) at West Michigan RH Hayden Minton (3-1, 4.69)

Sunday, August 3 (2:05 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-8, 6.75) at West Michigan RH Alex Cobb (0-2, 1.42)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: August 8, August 9, August 10, August 23, August 24, Sept. 5, Sept. 7.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







