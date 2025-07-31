TinCaps Come back and Walk-Off Great Lakes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps mounted a pivotal comeback in their 10th inning, walk-off, 4-3 victory over the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate) on Wednesday night.

Brandon Butterworth played hero for Fort Wayne (17-15, 48-49), smacking the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the 10th inning to score Leo De Vries (No. 1 Padres prospect) from second base. He has three of the four walk-off winners this season for the 'Caps. Butterworth is a .313 hitter across 23 games in July and collected three hits in the win. It is the second time he has walked off the Great Lakes (18-13, 52-44) this season, as he did so by drawing a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning to seal the deal on June 24.

Catcher Oswaldo Linares drove in the first two runs of the game for Fort Wayne on a two-run double in the seventh. This snapped a 15-frame scoreless skid for the TinCaps at the plate to begin this series with the Loons.

Right-handed pitcher Garrett Hawkins picked up the win in relief and continues his historic stretch out of the Fort Wayne bullpen. With his two scoreless innings in this contest, Hawkins has not allowed a run in his last 34 innings of work across 26 outings dating back to April 23. The 25-year-old has retired the last 21 batters he has faced and is now tied for the Midwest League lead with eight wins. The inning streak is now the longest in professional baseball since 2014, when Phil Klein converted 35 straight scoreless innings across two levels of the Phillies organization.

Eriq Swan (No. 15 Dodgers prospect) tossed six scoreless innings for Great Lakes in his third start against Fort Wayne this season. The right-hander has now tossed back-to-back quality starts and has allowed just two earned runs in his last three appearances against the TinCaps.

