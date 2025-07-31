Sky Carp Sweep Chiefs in Double-Dip

BELOIT - The Sky Carp capped an electrifying night at ABC Supply Stadium in incredible fashion: With a fully outstretched diving catch by center fielder Colby Shade to cap a 3-1 victory Thursday night.

The victory completed a doubleheader sweep of the Peoria Chiefs, and allowed the Sky Carp to tie the Quad Cities River Bandits for first place in the Midwest League Western Division.

The Chiefs had a man on first with two outs in the seventh inning when Tre Richardson hit a ball into the right-center field gap. Shade, one of the top center fielders in the league, sprinted after the ball and went into a full-out dive, catching the ball as he hit the turf to secure the victory.

The Chiefs took a 1-0 lead with a home run by Won-Bin Cho in the third inning. The lead didn't last, as Eric Rataczak hit a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the frame to tie the game.

The game stayed 1-1 until Brock Vradenburg crushed a two-run homer to right field with one out in the sixth inning, accounting for the final score.

Brayan Mendoza (4-3) picked up the win after throwing five innings of one-run ball, and Colby Martin notched his fourth save with a scoreless ninth.

In the first game, the Carp came out with a 3-0 victory. Noble Meyer, Jack Sellinger and Justin Storm combined to shut out the Chiefs on four hits, with Sellinger picking up the win and Storm getting the save.

The Sky Carp scored all three of their runs in the third inning, with Garret Forrester walking to force in a run, Jacob Jenkins-Cowart singling home a run and Wilfredo Lara hitting a sacrifice fly.

