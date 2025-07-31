Parkview Field Packs the House for Thirsty Thursday
July 31, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps sold out Parkview Field for the 10th time this season in their 2-0 loss Thursday night to the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate).
The 'Caps hosted 8,009 fans for Thirsty Thursday, their second-largest crowd this season.
Starting pitcher Miguel Mendez (No. 5 Padres prospect) allowed one unearned run in six innings of work for Fort Wayne (17-16, 48-50). The right-hander punched out seven and walked three. He has now struck out 34 batters in his last five starts. He has given up three earned runs in his previous nine starts and has a league-best 1.32 ERA among qualified arms since his promotion to High-A on May 9.
Left-hander Wyatt Crowell earned the win for Great Lakes (19-13, 53-44). He tossed a career-long seven scoreless innings and allowed two hits while striking out six. The Loons got the game's first run on a wild pitch in the second inning that scored Elijah Hainline. The final tally came in the eighth frame on an RBI double off the bat of Eduardo Quintero (No. 4 Dodgers prospect).
Next Game: Friday, August 1 vs. Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Isaiah Lowe (No. 10 Padres prospect)
- Loons Probable Starter: RHP Payton Martin (No. 21 Dodgers prospect)
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
Midwest League Stories from July 31, 2025
- Tenth-Inning Comeback Gets Wisconsin a Win - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Kernels Spoil De Vries' Lugnuts Debut in 7-4 Win over Lansing - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Sky Carp Sweep Chiefs in Double-Dip - Beloit Sky Carp
- Kernels Spoil De Vries Debut, 7-4 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Bandits' Bats Quieted in Loss to Cubs - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Crowell Dazzles, Goes Seven Scoreless in Loons 2-0 Win - Great Lakes Loons
- Parkview Field Packs the House for Thirsty Thursday - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Murr Carries 'Caps to 3-2 Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- New Arms, Familiar Bat Lead Cubs to 5-1 Defeat of Quad Cities - South Bend Cubs
- Whitecaps Break 2-2 Tie in 8th to Defeat Dragons 3-2 on Thursday Night - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: July 31 at Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- MiLB No. 3 Prospect De Vries Acquired by A's, Joins Lugnuts - Lansing Lugnuts
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (6:35 PM at West Michigan) - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Come back and Walk-Off Great Lakes - Fort Wayne TinCaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne TinCaps Stories
- Parkview Field Packs the House for Thirsty Thursday
- TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: July 31 at Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate)
- TinCaps Come back and Walk-Off Great Lakes
- TinCaps Game Information: July 30 vs. Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate)
- TinCaps Fans Help Set Guinness World Record with Most Autographed Baseball