Parkview Field Packs the House for Thirsty Thursday

July 31, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps sold out Parkview Field for the 10th time this season in their 2-0 loss Thursday night to the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate).

The 'Caps hosted 8,009 fans for Thirsty Thursday, their second-largest crowd this season.

Starting pitcher Miguel Mendez (No. 5 Padres prospect) allowed one unearned run in six innings of work for Fort Wayne (17-16, 48-50). The right-hander punched out seven and walked three. He has now struck out 34 batters in his last five starts. He has given up three earned runs in his previous nine starts and has a league-best 1.32 ERA among qualified arms since his promotion to High-A on May 9.

Left-hander Wyatt Crowell earned the win for Great Lakes (19-13, 53-44). He tossed a career-long seven scoreless innings and allowed two hits while striking out six. The Loons got the game's first run on a wild pitch in the second inning that scored Elijah Hainline. The final tally came in the eighth frame on an RBI double off the bat of Eduardo Quintero (No. 4 Dodgers prospect).

Next Game: Friday, August 1 vs. Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Isaiah Lowe (No. 10 Padres prospect)

- Loons Probable Starter: RHP Payton Martin (No. 21 Dodgers prospect)

