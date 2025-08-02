TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: August 2 vs. Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate)

August 2, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

The San Diego Padres have made the following transactions:

Effective Saturday, August 2, 2025 (Fort Wayne active roster to 29 players, 3 on injured list):

- Harry Gustin reinstated from Fort Wayne 7-Day IL

Fort Wayne TinCaps (48-51, 17-17) vs. Great Lakes Loons (54-44, 20-13)

Saturday, August 2 | Parkview Field | 6:35 PM | Game 100 of 131

RHP Will Varmette (1-1, 8.03 ERA) vs. RHP Brooks Auger (2-7, 5.95 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps sold out Parkview Field for the 11th time this season in its 9-2 loss to the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate).

SELL OUT THE PARK: For the second straight night and 11th time this season, Parkview Field packed in a sell-out crowd on Friday. 7,520 fans were in attendance for "Totally 80s Night" after Thursday's crowd of 8,009 was the second biggest of the year.

260 TO THE SHOW: On Friday, former TinCap outfielder Jakob Marsee became the 235th player in Fort Wayne franchise history to make their Major League debut. Marsee went 1-for-2 with 3 BB with the Miami Marlins, his first base hit being a double in the seventh inning. The Padres selected Marsee in the sixth round out of Central Michigan in 2022 before Marsee saw time with Fort Wayne in 2023. With the 'Caps, Marsee was a .273 hitter in 113 games while clubbing out 13 homers and driving in 41 runs and earned Midwest League Post-Season All-Star honors. The Padres traded Marsee to the Marlins as part of the Luis Arraez trade on May 4, 2024.

SO LONG, FRIENDS: Thursday's trade deadline saw a flurry of moves impact the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Leo De Vries and Brandon Butterworth were a part of trades bringing in four MLB-caliber players for the Padres, and four more 'Caps got the call to Double-A on Friday. Garrett Hawkins, Miguel Mendez, Eric Yost, and Oswaldo Linares are heading to San Antonio as a result of the Padres making five trades, including 22 total players.

RESHUFFLE THE DECK: With all of the movement on Thursday across the Padres organization, the Top 30 prospect list looks much different. Fort Wayne right-hander Isaiah Lowe is now ranked No. 8 in the system, with Kai Roberts (No. 20), Rosman Verdugo (No. 21), and Clark Candiotti (No. 24) getting bumped up as well. Outfielder Braedon Karpathios (No. 27), relief pitcher Josh Mallitz (No. 29), and two-way player Sean Barnett (No. 30) are entering the list. Newly called-up catcher Lamar King Jr. (No. 11) is another ranked prospect in the system who joins this TinCap roster.

R-JACK MAKING AN IMPACT: Fort Wayne infielder Ryan Jackson picked up two hits and reached base three times in Friday night's game. He is batting 12-for-36 (.333) in his last 11 games and has three multi-hit and two multi-walk showings in that stretch. Jackson is on an 11-game on-base streak, his fourth separate streak of at least 10 games. He began the year with a 34-game on-base streak with Single-A Lake Elsinore and started his stint with the 'Caps sporting a 16-game on-base streak.

WATERING THE WELL: After beginning his collegiate career at Texas A&M, Kasen Wells wrapped up his time playing college ball at Weatherford JC in Texas. He had more stolen bases (33) than strikeouts (25) at Weatherford and hit .383 in 59 games. Wells played his first five games of 2025 in the Arizona Complex before reporting to Lake Elsinore, where he hit .275 in 49 games.

ELECTRIC EVANS: Infielder Zach Evans made quite the impact with Single-A Lake Elsinore this season before his call-up this week. The 2024 9th Round pick ended his time with the Storm in the top ten in the California League in five different offensive categories. This includes him being the league leader in hits with 112 and 3rd in RBI with 62. Evans led Lake Elsinore with 16 multi-hit games this season.

KING KRUSHING: Newly called-up catcher Lamar King Jr. played in 81 games with Lake Elsinore this year. He becomes the second-highest ranked prospect (No. 11) in the Padres' Top 30 on the team. King Jr. was awarded California League Player of the Month in July, leading the league in AVG (.408), 2B (11), OBP (.505), SLG (.579), and OPS (1.084). He hit a grand slam on Opening Day against Rancho Cucamonga and posted a five-hit game on June 4 against Modesto.

WALK THE LINE: TinCap infielder Ryan Jackson is tied with Rafael Devers (78) for second in all of affiliated baseball in walks drawn this season. He trails Juan Soto (84) and is ahead of Alex Freeland and Roman Anthony. The USC product has reached base safely in 32 of the 34 games played with the TinCaps since being called up from Single-A Lake Elsinore in mid-June.

ROSMAN ROPES: Infielder Rosman Verdugo collected his second two-hit showing of the series on Friday night. He is batting .320 (8-for-20) in his current six-game hit streak dating back to July 25 when the 'Caps were in Cedar Rapids. Verdugo is tied for the team lead with 11 home runs this year and is second with 38 RBI.







