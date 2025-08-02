Kernels Lead Wire-To-Wire in 6-3 Win Over Lansing

August 2, 2025

Lansing, MI - Cedar Rapids scored twice in the top of the first inning and never lost that lead, edging Lansing 6-3 in game five of the series Saturday night.

For the fourth time in five games to begin the series in Lansing, the Kernels got on the board first. Kyle DeBarge walked to begin the opening frame. After he stole second, he moved to third on Eduardo Tait's first hit in the Twins system and scored on a wild pitch to put Cedar Rapids on top 1-0. Tait then moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on an error to double the lead to 2-0.

Lansing got a run back in the bottom of the inning. Ryan Lasko walked to open the frame, moved into scoring position on a Casey Yamauchi single, and scored on a T.J. Schofield-Sam RBI base-hit to make it 2-1.

In the top of the second, the Kernels responded. Back-to-back home runs by Caden Kendle and Poncho Ruiz to begin the inning lifted Cedar Rapids on top 4-1.

The Lugnuts cut it to a one-run game again in the fifth. First, in the second inning, a walk and a single put a pair of runners on before a Ryan Lasko RBI fielder's choice made it 4-2. Then, in the fifth, Lasko singled to open the inning and scored on a Leo De Vries RBI triple to bring it to a 4-3 contest.

But that would be all the scoring for the Lansing offense on the night. Jose Olivares got the win, allowing three runs with five strikeouts across five innings of work. Behind him, Samuel Perez did not allow a run across two innings before Paulshawn Pasqulotto locked down the win with a scoreless six-out save.

With the Kernels' pitching staff rolling, the offense got some insurance in the sixth. Brandon Winokur singled, moved to second on an error and scored on a Danny De Andrade RBI base hit to make it 5-3.

Cedar Rapids put the finishing touches on in the eighth. Ruiz worked a walk and moved to third on a Maddux Houghton single before coming into score on a DeBarge sacrifice fly to set the tally at 6-3, the score that would be the final.

The win improves the Kernels to 59-41 on the season and to 3-2 in the series in Lansing. The set with the Lugnuts wraps up on Sunday at 12:05 with Garrett Horn on the mound, making his Cedar Rapids debut, opposite Kenya Huggins.







