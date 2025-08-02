Homers Doom 'Caps in 5-2 Loss

August 2, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps were derailed by three home runs from the Dayton Dragons as the offense fell short in several key spots in a 5-2 loss in front of 7,135 fans Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Whitecaps pitchers were snake bitten by the home run ball, as three different Dayton hitters went deep (accounting for four total runs) while the 'Caps failed to respond, striking out 12 times while finishing 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position in the loss.

West Michigan took the lead in the fourth as Andrew Jenkins plated John Peck on a sacrifice fly, jumping in front 1-0. Meanwhile, Whitecaps starting pitcher Hayden Minton was impressive, allowing just two baserunners through his first four frames on the mound before giving up back-to-back homers in the fifth inning from Carter Graham and Ariel Almonte, giving up the 2-1 lead. Dayton added to their total in the sixth inning as outfielder Yerlin Confidan delivered the third homer of the game, a two-run shot, increasing their edge to 4-1. West Michigan slimmed the lead with a double by Jenkins, followed by an error by center fielder Carlos Jorge, allowing Peck to cross the plate, 4-2. The rally was short-lived as Graham added an insurance tally with an RBI single in the ninth before Dragons relievers Cody Adcock and Irvin Machuca combined three scoreless frames with six strikeouts to finish the job, sending West Michigan to the 5-2 loss.

The Whitecaps fall to 23-12 in the second half and 67-33 overall, while the Dragons improve to 11-21 in the second half and 32-65 overall. Dragons starting pitcher Jose Montero (5-3) picks up his fifth win, allowing two runs (one earned) through six innings pitched with six strikeouts, while Machuca earns his fourth save, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings. Whitecaps starter Hayden Minton (3-2) suffers his second loss, allowing two earned runs through 4.1 innings pitched. Jenkins finished the game 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI - extending his hit streak to 12-straight games, two shy of tying the longest streak by a Whitecaps player this season when Josue Briceño made it 14-straight back on April 23.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps wrap up this six-game series from LMCU Ballpark on Sunday at 2:00 pm. Detroit Tigers pitcher Alex Cobb takes the mound as part of an MLB Rehab Assignment against the Dragons Nestor Lorant. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:45 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets will go on sale July 8 at 10:00 am on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from August 2, 2025

