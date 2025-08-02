Peoria Edges Beloit in Extra-Inning Thriller

BELOIT, WI - Two late runs lifted the Peoria Chiefs to a 4-3 comeback win over the Beloit Sky Carp on Saturday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

Trailing 3-2 in the ninth inning and down to their final two outs, the Chiefs rallied. Tre Richardson sparked the comeback with a one-out double to put the tying run in scoring position. Ian Petrutz followed with a ground ball that trickled into right field and was mishandled by first baseman Brock Vradenburg, allowing Richardson to score and tie the game at three.

Peoria took the lead in the 10th inning. With Graysen Tarlow starting at second base as the ghost runner, Travis Honeyman led off with a single to right field to bring home the go-ahead run and make it 4-3.

Right-hander Tanner Jacobson, who had worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning, returned for the bottom of the 10th and sealed the win. With runners on the corners and two outs, he got Echedry Vargas to fly out to center field, ending the game and earning the victory.

The Chiefs struck first in the top of the first inning. With two outs, Ryan Campos doubled to center field to score Graysen Tarlow and make it 1-0. Chase Adkison followed with a single to left field, bringing home Campos to give Peoria an early 2-0 lead.

Pitching was strong on both sides early. Peoria left-hander Braden Davis allowed just one hit and struck out five over five scoreless innings, retiring 12 straight batters before exiting. For Beloit, right-hander Will Schomberg settled in after giving up two early runs, finishing with five innings of work, allowing five hits, two runs, and striking out eight.

Right-hander Randel Clemente worked a clean sixth inning for Peoria in relief before running into trouble in the seventh. After a walk and a double put runners on second and third with no outs, he recorded a strikeout before giving way to right-hander Jawilme Ramirez. Vargas lined a two-run double to center field to tie the game, and Micah McDowell followed with a single to score Vargas and gave Beloit a 3-2 lead.

The win improved Peoria to 40-60 on the season and 14-21 in the second half with the win.

Peoria will look for two straight wins on Sunday, with right-hander Nate Dohm set to make his organizational debut. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.







