Sky Carp Streak Ends in 10-Inning Loss

August 2, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT - The Sky Carp came oh-so-close to winning their sixth straight game on Saturday night before a packed house at ABC Supply Stadium on Harry Potter Night.

The Carp fell just one spell short in a 4-3, 10-inning loss to the Peoria Chiefs. The sellout crowd still went home with plenty of smiles after witnessing a fantastic postgame fireworks show worthy of the finest witches and wizards.

The Chiefs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a pair of two-out RBI hits, and that's the way the game stayed until the bottom of the seventh inning.

After a bench-clearing incident and a pair of ejections (Randel Clemente of the Chiefs and Wilfredo Lara of the Sky Carp), Echedry Vargas hit a two-run double that tied the game, and Micah McDowell followed with a run-scoring single to give the Carp a 3-2 lead.

The Chiefs tied the game in the top of the ninth and got out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the frame to send the game into extra innings.

In the 10th, an RBI single by Travis Honeyman gave the Chiefs a 4-3 lead, and the Carp stranded the tying run at third base in the bottom of the inning.

Will Schomberg continued the Carp's outstanding pitching effort, allowing two runs in five innings while striking out eight.

Holt Jones pitched a scoreless innings out of the bullpen, while Colby Martin (1-2) took the loss after allowing the unearned run in the 10th.

The Sky Carp and Chiefs will cap the six-game series with a 1:05 p.m. game Sunday. Kids 12 and under can run the bases following the game, while families can play catch in the outfield after the base run is complete.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball







