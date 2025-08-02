Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 PM at West Michigan)

Saturday, August 2, 2025 l Game #97 (32)

LMCU Ballpark l Grand Rapids, Mich. l 7:05 pm

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (10-21, 31-65) at West Michigan Whitecaps (23-11, 67-32)

RH Jose Montero (4-3, 4.70) vs. RH Hayden Minton (3-1, 4.69)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the fifth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Friday: West Michigan 4, Dayton 3. The Whitecaps built a 4-0 lead over the first seven innings and then held off a Dragons comeback effort. Dayton scored two in the eighth inning and one in the ninth to pull within a run, but they left the tying run at second base as the game ended. The Dragons bullpen had a strong night as Graham Osman, Dylan Simmons, and Joseph Menefee combined to pitch 7.2 innings and allow just two runs (only one walk). Starter Brian Edgington recorded just one out in the first before departing with 27 pitches thrown. Victor Acosta had two hits for Dayton.

Current Series at West Michigan: The Dragons are 1-3 in the series, winning the first game of the set on Tuesday. Unlike the first three sets of the season between the Dragons and Whitecaps when West Michigan outscored Dayton 115-47 in 15 games, this series has featured close games, with West Michigan outscoring Dayton 15-14 (two of the Whitecaps wins have come by one run). The Dragons are batting .212 in the series, averaging 3.5 runs/game, with two home runs (both by Anthony Stephan) and a 3.82 ERA. They have committed two errors.

July Recap: The Dragons went 6-15 in July with a team batting average of .215, 10 home runs and 26 stolen bases in the 21 games. The team ERA was 4.98. Anthony Stephan led the Dragons in home runs (4), RBI (10), and OPS (.773). Top batting average (min. 40 PA) belonged to Jack Moss (.297). Nick Sando had a 2.41 ERA in 18.2 innings.

Team and Player Notes:

Transactions: Left-handed pitcher Bryce Hubbart has joined the Dragons from Single-A Dayton, filling a vacancy after the trades of former Dragons pitchers Adam Serwinowski and Kenya Huggins.

One-Run Blues: Last night's 4-3 loss left the Dragons with a record in one-run games of 7-23 including a 3-16 mark on the road.

The Dragons have held their opponent to three runs or less in three of their last seven games and four runs or less in six of the seven.

Jack Moss in his first 16 games with the Dragons is 15 for 44 (.341) with seven walks and an OBP of .429.

Ariel Almonte over his last eight games is 10 for 28 (.357) with three doubles.

Ryan McCrystal in his first five games with the Dragons is 7 for 20 (.350) with 2 doubles and 2 RBI.

John Michael Faile over his last six games is 7 for 22 (.318) with a home run, 5 runs scored, and 4 RBI.

Irvin Machuca over his last five games and thrown five scoreless innings with 1 save.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Sunday, August 3 (2:05 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-8, 6.75) at West Michigan RH Alex Cobb (0-2, 1.42)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: August 8, August 9, August 10, August 23, August 24, Sept. 5, Sept. 7.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: August 8, August 9, August 10, August 23, August 24, Sept. 5, Sept. 7.







