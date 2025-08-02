Loons Crush TinCaps 18-3, Get Most Runs and Hits in a Game in 2025

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Great Lakes Loons (55-44) (21-13) provided five multi-run innings, smashing the Fort Wayne TinCaps offense (48-52) (17-18) 18-3 win on a 74-degree partly cloudy Friday night at Parkview Field.

- Starting pitching was stellar again for Great Lakes. Brooks Auger finished six innings for the first time in his pro career. The right-hander extended the starters' scoreless inning streak to 26.2 innings, with his first 3.2 clean tonight. He retired the last seven he faced in order.

- Carlos Rojas led the way offensively. He went 4-for-5 with four RBI. He drove in two with a single in the fourth, lining a two-strike two-out pitch. He added the first run in the ninth and the eighth and final. All three singles were struck to centerfield.

- Joe Vetrano drove in three and came around to score three times. He hit his fourth triple of 2025, bringing in two with a ball smoked to right-center field in the fifth. He added an RBI single in the ninth, a fourth straight RBI single for the Loons' offense.

- Cam Decker, with multiple family members in attendance, went 3-for-5 with a double, two singles, and an RBI.

- Kendall George had a second straight multi-hit game. He had three singles, added his 64th stolen base of the season, and scored on a throwing error in the first inning.

- In the eight-run, seven-hit ninth inning, every Loons hit was a single. Jordan Thompson and Rojas each had two in the frame.

Rounding Things Out

Great Lakes posted four single-game season highs. The most runs (18), most hits (19), most hits in an inning (8 - Top 9), and largest margin of victory (15).

Up Next

The Loons have won the series; they go for a 5-1 week tomorrow, Sunday, August 3rd. The first pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

