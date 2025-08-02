TinCaps Fall in Saturday Night Contest at Parkview Field
August 2, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps sold out Parkview Field for a third-straight game and 12th time this season behind 7,702 fans in an 18-3 loss to the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate) on Saturday night.
Outfielder Braedon Karpathios led the charge offensively for Fort Wayne (17-18, 48-52). Karpathios had three hits and scored a run in his four at-bats. He now has seven multi-hit games in his last 17 played, and is batting .344 in that stretch.
Zach Evans drove in all three runs for the TinCaps in his High-A debut. He finished the contest going 2-for-4 with a two-run single in the fourth and an RBI knock in the ninth. Left-handed pitcher Harry Gustin struck out the side in the sixth frame as part of his first appearance back off the IL.
Great Lakes (21-13, 55-44) had six multi-run innings, with eight runs in the ninth being the highlight. Catcher Carlos Rojas finished the night going 4-for-5 with four RBI and a walk in his third game behind the plate this week.
Next Game: Sunday, August 3 vs. Great Lakes (1:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Luis Gutierrez
- Loons Probable Starter: LHP Maddux Bruns
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
