Kernels Spoil De Vries' Lugnuts Debut in 7-4 Win over Lansing

July 31, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Lansing, MI - Cedar Rapids struck for seven runs on 12 hits Thursday night, besting the Lugnuts 7-4 in top prospect Leo De Vries' Athletics organization debut.

After scoring first in the first two games of the set, Cedar Rapids again opened the scoring Thursday night. In the top of the second, Caden Kendle reached on an error and scored two batters later, all the way from first, on a Billy Amick RBI double to lift the Kernels on top 1-0.

In the bottom half of the inning, Lansing responded. Sahid Valenzuela walked with one out and behind him, three consecutive singles pushed across a pair of runs to jump the Lugnuts ahead 2-1.

But that would be the last Lansing lead. Kyle Hess began the top of the fifth with a triple and scored on a Kendle sacrifice fly to tie the game at 2-2. After the next batter, Kyle DeBarge, singled he moved to second on an error, stole third and scored on an Amick RBI base hit to put Cedar Rapids back on top 3-2.

The Kernels blew it open in the sixth. A Jay Thomason single, followed by walks from Jaime Ferrer and Kyle Hess, loaded the bases for Kendle, who came through with a two-run single. Behind him, back-to-back RBI hits from DeBarge and Amick grew the lead to 7-2.

Lansing again responded in the bottom half of the inning. Jared Dickey doubled to open the frame and moved to third on a Pedro Pineda single. The next batter, Cameron Leary, scored Dickey on a sacrifice fly before Darlyn Montero plated Pineda on an RBI single to cut the deficit to 7-4.

But that would be the end of the scoring for Lansing on the night. Nick Trabacchi came on out of the Cedar Rapids bullpen and did not allow a run or a hit with three strikeouts in 2.1 innings. Behind him, Samuel Perez picked up his third save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning to lock down the 7-4 win.

The victory is the second for the Kernels in Lansing and improves Cedar Rapids to 58-40 on the season. Game four of the series with the Lugnuts is set for Friday night at 6:05. Tzu-Chen Sha gets the start for Lansing, and the Cedar Rapids starter is TBD.







Midwest League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.