Crowell Dazzles, Goes Seven Scoreless in Loons 2-0 Win

July 31, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Great Lakes Loons (53-44) (19-13) earned their second shutout win in three games against the Fort Wayne TinCaps (48-50) (17-16) behind Wyatt Crowel l's seven scoreless innings, winning 2-0 on a 71-degree cloudy Thursday night at Parkview Field.

- Wyatt Crowell became the second Loon in 2025 to go seven innings in a start. The left-hander struck out six, with the most pitches in a strikeout being five, his punchout of Fort Wayne's Braedon Karpathios in the third inning.

- TinCaps starter Miguel Mendez went six innings, his lone misstep in the second inning. Two walks started the frame, and two wild pitches assisted Elijah Hainline across the plate.

- Kendall George had a two-reach night, adding a stolen base and a single. George earned his 27th stolen base in July, the most in the minors and MLB.

- Great Lakes added insurance in the eighth. Carlos Rojas doubled with two outs and was plated by an Eduardo Quintero double, a ball struck up the first base line.

- Alex Makarewich bounced back from a walk and a hit-by-pitch, striking out Kaden Hollow and Sean Barnett back-to-back to close the eighth.

- Myles Caba worked 1-2-3 in the ninth, securing the save. Zyhir Hope made all three putouts, including a diving play to end things.

Rounding Things Out

Loons' starters this week have combined for 18 innings and have allowed no runs.

Up Next

After a 15-8 July, the Loons begin August. Tomorrow, Friday, August 1st, will see a first pitch at 7:05 p.m. at Parkview Field.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.