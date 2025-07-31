Whitecaps Break 2-2 Tie in 8th to Defeat Dragons 3-2 on Thursday Night

July 31, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Grand Rapids, Mich. - The West Michigan Whitecaps broke a 2-2 tie with one run in the bottom of the eighth inning on the way to a 3-2 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Thursday night. The Whitecaps have won two of the first three games in the six-game series that will continue through Sunday.

Game Summary:

West Michigan started the scoring when Andrew Jenkins blasted a two-run home run to left field in the bottom of the first inning to give the Whitecaps a 2-0 lead.

The Dragons responded with a run in the top of the second as they put together a two-out rally. Jack Moss walked with the bases empty, went to second on a single to right by Ariel Almonte, and scored on Victor Acosta's single to left to make it 2-1. Neither team scored again until the eighth inning.

Dragons starting pitcher Luke Hayden worked a career-high six innings, allowing two runs in the first and then shutting down the Whitecaps over the next five frames. Hayden surrendered four hits in his six innings while walking three and striking out one.

The Dragons did not threaten to score over the next several innings after they scored in the second. After the run in the second, they did not advance a runner past first base until Anthony Stephan lined a two-out, solo home run to right field in the top of the eighth that tied the game at 2-2. The homer was Stephan's second in three games in the current series, and his sixth of the season.

But West Michigan answered immediately with a run of their own. In the bottom of the eighth against Dayton reliever Jimmy Romano, Austin Murr led off with a triple to the right field corner. After an infield single that did not advance Murr, Izaac Pacheco delivered a sacrifice fly to center field that was deep enough to bring in Murr and give the Whitecaps a 3-2 lead.

The Dragons were retired in order in the ninth to close out the game.

The Dragons finished with seven hits. Acosta, Almonte, and Ryan McCrystal each had two. Stephan's home run was the only extra base hit.

Romano (1-4) was charged with the loss. He worked two innings, allowing one run on two hits with two walks.

Notes: Two Dragons pitchers were involved in trade-deadline deals in exchange for Major League players. Starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski was involved in a three-team deal and ended up with the Dodgers in a trade that brought big league starting pitcher Zack Littell from Tampa Bay to Cincinnati. Reliever Kenya Huggins was traded to the Athletics for left fielder/third baseman Miguel Andujar.

Up Next: The Dragons (10-20, 31-64) play at West Michigan (22-11, 66-32) on Friday night at 6:35 pm in the fourth game of the six-game series. Brian Edgington (2-3, 3.92) will start for Dayton.

The next Dragons home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, August 5 against the Lake County Captains at 7:05 pm. For tickets, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.