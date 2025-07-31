New Arms, Familiar Bat Lead Cubs to 5-1 Defeat of Quad Cities

July 31, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs (38-60) snapped a five-game home losing streak on Friday at Four Winds Field, defeating the Quad Cities River Bandits (58-40) by a 5-1 score. In their first win of the series, the Cubs allowed only two hits and scored four of their five runs on Brian Kalmer swings.

South Bend pitching posted its fourth consecutive quality start, as right-hander Kevin Valdez spun six innings of one-run ball in his Four Winds Field debut. You never would have guessed it during his first inning, though. In the opening frame, Valdez threw 33 pitches, walking three River Bandits to force in the game's first run. He'd walk another and fire 19 more pitches in the second inning, bringing his pitch count to a suboptimal 52 through two frames.

Valdez would completely flip the switch after beginning his second trip through the Quad Cities lineup. Offering a grand total of 29 pitches between the third and sixth innings, the righty retired 15 of the final 17 hitters he faced. In both the third and the sixth, Valdez erased a one-out baserunner by inducing a first-pitch, inning-ending double play from third baseman Derlin Figueroa.

On the other side, the Cubs scored as many runs as they had in their previous five home games combined in the second inning alone. Working against Quad Cities starting pitcher Felix Arronde, the middle of the Cubs' order got the wheels turning. Third baseman Edgar Alvarez led off with a walk, stretching his on-base streak to 22 games. He'd come in to score the tying run on a double from first baseman Brian Kalmer, and then Kalmer scored the go-ahead run on a double play.

Arronde did well to keep Quad Cities in the game after the two-run inning, setting down 10 consecutive Cubs to finish his five-frame start. Right-hander Jesus Rios relieved him and nearly gave up a run in the sixth, but the River Bandits cut down first baseman Cameron Sisneros at the plate as he tried to score from first on a single. Rios ultimately turned in two scoreless innings before handing the ball to righty L.P. Langevin, under whose watch the game opened up. Langevin walked the bases loaded, with Alvarez seeing nine pitches to earn the third free pass. Up came Kalmer, who barely missed a grand slam on a three-run double to left field.

Back on the South Bend mound, Valdez gave way to another Four Winds Field debutant after completing his six innings. Right-hander Luis Martinez-Gomez impressed in his first career High-A outing, posting two hitless innings to protect a 2-1 lead. The ninth inning went to big righty Jackson Kirkpatrick, who closed out the game in a non-save situation.

With the River Bandits still leading the series two games to one, South Bend and Quad Cities will square off to begin a new month at 7:05 PM on Friday. Right-hander Brooks Caple is scheduled to pitch for the Cubs against top-10 Royals prospect Drew Beam.







Midwest League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.