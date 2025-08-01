Late Cubs Push Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Quad Cities

August 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs (38-61) lost their August opener on Friday at Four Winds Field, falling to the Quad Cities River Bandits (59-40) by a 5-3 score. Winning their third game in the series, the River Bandits racked up 11 hits and benefited from four South Bend errors.

Quad Cities took a strong offensive approach into Friday's game, making life difficult for South Bend starting pitcher Brooks Caple. The right-hander needed 87 pitches to complete his four innings, allowing three runs on seven hits. The River Bandits scored against him right away, as second baseman Sam Kulasingam singled in the first at bat of the game, designated hitter Blake Mitchell moved him up with a single, and shortstop Daniel Vazquez plated him with a sacrifice fly.

Two more runs scored near the end of Caple's outing, the first in the third inning on a single from first baseman Trevor Werner. The Quad Cities lead grew to 3-0 in the fourth, as right fielder Carter Frederick led off with a double and crossed the plate on a Kulasingam single.

The River Bandits continued to attack as the Cubs went to their bullpen in the fifth inning. Right-hander Luis Rujano threw 30 pitches in the frame, allowing two Quad Cities hits and dealing with two errors made in the field behind him. The Bandits ended up scoring twice in the inning, once on a single from third baseman Derlin Figueroa and again on a fielding error.

Quad Cities starting pitcher Drew Beam, the No. 9 Royals prospect, made the most of his run support with five scoreless innings. The right-hander did not allow a hit until the fourth, when the Cubs mounted their best scoring opportunity against him. Left fielder Cameron Sisneros and third baseman Edgar Alvarez each singled with one out, the latter achieving a 23-game on-base streak with his hit. Alvarez now owns the Cubs' longest on-base streak of the 2025 season. Beam nullified the threat on his first pitch against first baseman Brian Kalmer, though, inducing a 5-4-3 double play for the second consecutive inning.

After the fifth inning, the Cubs remained within striking range thanks to the work of their bullpen. Rujano posted a zero in the sixth, and right-hander Grayson Moore followed with three strikeouts in two scoreless innings. Righty Kenyi Perez added to the momentum in the ninth, striking out the side in one of the best outings of his South Bend career. Catcher Ariel Arms helped the pitching staff out as well, finishing the night with two caught stealings and a successful back pick at third base.

South Bend got back in the game with a three-run eighth inning, breaking through against lefty Jacob Widener after initial reliever Tommy Molsky had posted two shutout frames. Second baseman Reggie Preciado singled to lead off, setting up the top of the Cubs' order. After a walk, shortstop Cristian Hernandez plated Preciado with a bloop single on the infield. Alvarez hit next and pushed home another run with a sacrifice fly. The third South Bend run scored when Hernandez stole third and advanced on a spiked throw by the Quad Cities catcher. Right-hander Zachary Cawyer shut down the Cubs in the ninth, collecting his eighth save of the night despite allowing a two-out single.

With Quad Cities now leading the series 3-1, the Cubs and River Bandits will play at 7:05 PM on Saturday. The lefty-on-lefty pitching matchup will feature South Bend's Evan Aschenbeck against Mason Miller.







Midwest League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.