Sears Carries 'Caps to 4-3 Win

August 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - West Michigan Whitecaps starting pitcher Andrew Sears rolled through the Dayton Dragons, posting five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts as the 'Caps weathered the storm in a narrow 4-3 win in front of 6,685 fans Friday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Sears stranded a total of three runners in scoring position while allowing just three base hits in his seventh victory. Meanwhile, he combined with relievers Carlos Lequerica, Freddy Pacheco, and Moises Rodriguez to hold Dayton to 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position and posting ten strikeouts in the win.

The 'Caps jumped on the lead in the first inning as outfielder Brett Callahan delivered a two-run single, taking the 2-0 lead. Meanwhile, Dayton loaded the bases in the first inning but couldn't convert, as second baseman Johnny Ascanio lined out to shortstop Woody Hadeen to end the inning. West Michigan added another run in the fifth inning as third baseman John Peck plated Seth Stephenson on a sacrifice fly before an RBI double from Peyton Graham stretched the lead to 4-0 in the seventh. The Dragons began to rally with two runs in the eighth inning, featuring an RBI single off the bat of outfielder Anthony Stephan, slicing the lead to 4-2. Rodriguez struggled to put the Dragons away in the ninth inning as Carlos Jorge crossed the plate on a double from Payton Stovall, but it was too little, as Dayton third baseman flew out to end the frame and send West Michigan to the 4-3 victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 23-11 in the second half and 67-32 overall, while the Dragons fall to 10-21 in the second half and 31-65 overall. Sears (7-4) secures his seventh win of the season while Rodriguez gets his first save. Dragons starter Brian Edgington (2-4) suffers his fourth loss of the season, recording just one out in the first inning while allowing two runs. The Whitecaps bullpen has been unblemished in save situations this series, going a perfect 3-for-3.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps play the penultimate game of this six-game series from LMCU Ballpark on Saturday at 7:05 pm. Hayden Minton and Jose Montero take the mound for the Whitecaps and Dragons. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets will go on sale July 8 at 10:00 am on whitecapsbaseball.com.







