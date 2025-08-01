Captains Sail Past Timber Rattlers

August 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers let one get away on Friday night against the Lake County Captains at Neuroscience Group Field. The Rattlers had a 2-1 lead heading into the sixth inning. The Captains scored three runs in the inning on two errors and three hits to take the lead and kept adding on as the Rattlers racked up five errors on the night.

Lake County (54-46 overall, 19-15 second half) took the lead in the top of the first inning. Alfonsin Rosario doubled with one out. Ralphy Velazquez followed with a single to right and a misplay allowed Rosario to score an unearned run.

Wisconsin (45-54, 11-23) responded in the bottom of the third inning on a two-run double by Eduardo Garcia.

Tanner Gillis, the Rattlers starting pitcher allowed three hits through his first 5-1/3 innings. Then, the game turned on a couple of doubles and a couple of errors.

Kevin Rivas started the rally for the Captains in the sixth inning with a one-out double. Gillis got Christian Knapczyk to hit a grounder to third that Juan Baez misplayed. Then, Baez fired wildly to first to put runners on the corners. Rosario was next and he ripped a ball to left. The ball lodged under the padding but left fielder Yhoswar Garcia went in to dig the ball out. By the time he got the ball in two runs scored and Rosario was standing on second with a double to give Lake County the lead.

There were two outs when Nick Mitchell hit a grounder ticketed for right field. Second baseman Daniel Guilarte made a diving stop in, got to his feet, and fired wildly to first. Mitchell reached on an RBI single to score Rosa and went to second on the throwing error.

Wisconsin's offense went dormant after the third inning as they had two base runners from the fourth through the ninth - a one-out walk to Garcia in the fifth and a one-out single by Juan Baez in the eighth.

The Captains added to their lead in the eighth inning on an RBI single by Jaison Chourio. In the ninth, Tayden Hall couldn't come up with a grounder to first with runners at first and second. A run scored and left runners at second and third. The fifth error of the night set up the final run of the night when Yerlin Rodriguez uncorked a wild pitch.

Friday night was the first time the Rattlers have committed five errors in a game since August 5, 2021 when they lost 8-4 to the Beloit Snappers.

Eduardo Garcia went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, and two RBI in the game. He is 9-for-17 with five RBI in the first four games of the series with the Captains.

Game five of the series is Saturday night at Neuroscience Group Field. Sam Garcia (1-6, 5.92) is set to start for the Timber Rattlers. The Captains have named Caden Favors (3-8, 4.97) as their starting pitcher. Game time is 6:40pm.

The Lake Winnebago Shantymen return! Wisconsin players and coaches will wear new Shantymen jerseys and caps for this game. The jerseys are available in online auctions at this link. These auctions end on Tuesday, August 5. Proceeds from the auctions go to Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)3 of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

SCHEELS presents a unique giveaway for the evening for the first 1,000 fans to attend this game, a Shantymen Trapper Hat that will keep you warm and very stylish this winter. After the game, enjoy a fireworks show presented by Sadoff Iron & Metal. Children twelve and under are allowed to run the bases courtesy of Meijer after the fireworks.

The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 6:20pm. The game is also available on MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

R H E

LC 100 003 012 - 7 9 0

WIS 002 000 000 - 2 3 5

WP: Jackson Humphries (1-8)

LP: Tanner Gillis (1-2)

SAVE: Robert Wegielink (6)

TIME: 2:28

ATTN: 6,097







