Beam Fires Five-Scoreless in Quad Cities' Win over South Bend

August 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







South Bend, Indiana - Royals' No. 9 prospect Drew Beam struck out three and completed a scoreless 5.0-inning start Friday, as the Quad Cities River Bandits defeated the South Bend Cubs 5-3 at Four Winds Field.

While Beam quieted the Cubs' lineup, the River Bandits needed just three batters to give their starter an early cushion. After Sam Kulasingam and Blake Mitchell opened the game with back-to-back singles, Daniel Vazquez tagged Cubs' starter Brooks Caple for the first of three runs with the go-ahead sacrifice-fly.

The Bandits failed to score in the second, but then got RBI-singles from Trevor Werner in the third and Kulasingam in the fourth to help knock Caple from the game after a 4.0-inning start.

Quad Cities jumped ahead 5-0 in the fifth against reliever Luis Rujano as Derlin Figueroa struck for an RBI-single, before an error on Cubs' shortstop Cristian Hernandez allowed Carter Frederick to score three batters later.

Beam ended his night and closed out the fifth with a strikeout of Reggie Preciado, leaving the right-hander in line for the win and cementing his 13th start of 5.0 or more innings this season.

While Quad Cities would fail to score the remainder of the night, Tommy Molsky would follow Beam with a scoreless sixth and seventh, including three strikeouts, before Jacob Widener took over in the eighth.

The Cubs ended the shutout bid on Hernandez's RBI-infield-single and then cut the deficit to three on an Edgar Alvarez sacrifice-fly, ultimately chasing Quad Cities' left-hander after 0.2 innings.

Before the River Bandits could shut down the rally, a throwing error by Canyon Brown allowed Hernandez to score from third and trim the Bandits' lead to 5-3, but Zachary Cawyer would enter the game and strike out Brian Kalmer to end the frame.

The right-hander then returned to the hill for a scoreless ninth and secured a five-out save, his team-leading eighth of the season.

Beam (5-8) secured the win and allowed just four base runners in his 20th start of the season, while Caple (3-6) was saddled with the loss, his second against Quad Cities, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits, two walks, and two strikeouts.

Leading the set three games to one, the River Bandits return to Four Winds Field for game five of the six-game set tomorrow night and send Mason Miller (0-0, 0.00) to the mound opposite Evan Aschenbeck (3-4, 2.97). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.







Midwest League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.