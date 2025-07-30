Arms Dazzle, Quad Cities One-Hits Cubs for Third-Straight Win

July 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







South Bend, Indiana - On the heels of a 2-0 win in their series-opener Tuesday, the Quad Cities River Bandits followed up their shutout effort by holding the South Bend Cubs to one hit and one run in a 2-1 victory at Four Winds Field.

With Edgar Alvarez's seventh-inning solo shot as their lone blemish Wednesday, the River Bandits have now held their opposition to just two runs and seven hits over their last three ballgames.

Kicking off a scheduled bullpen game, Nicholas Regalado set the tone in his second High-A start, tossing 3.0-scoreless, no-hit innings with a pair of strikeouts.

Tyler Davis (4-2) followed and earned his fourth win of the season, striking out a career-high six over a 3.0-inning outing of his own.

Quad Cities broke the scoreless tie in the top of the sixth courtesy of Callan Moss, who launched a two-run blast off Cubs' starter Erian Rodriguez. The first baseman's seventh of the season also lifted Moss's league-leading RBI total to 70, good for the top mark in High-A.

Rodriguez (4-4) matched a season-high with his second 7.0-inning effort of the season, but wound up on the hook for the loss.

Alvarez cut the Bandits' lead to 2-1 with the solo shot off Dennis Collern in the seventh, but the right-hander would return to the mound with a scoreless eighth, before Juan Martinez pitched a perfect bottom of the ninth en route to his third save of the season.

Quad Cities returns to Four Winds Field for game three of the six-game set Thursday and sends Felix Arronde (3-5, 2.59) to the mound opposite South Bend's Kevin Valdez (0-0, 0.00). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.







Midwest League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.