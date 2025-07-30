Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (12:05 PM at West Michigan)

July 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 l Game #94 (29)

LMCU Ballpark l Grand Rapids, Mich. l 12:05 pm

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (10-18, 31-62) at West Michigan Whitecaps (20-11, 64-32)

LH Nick Sando (1-2, 6.91) vs. LH Joe Miller (6-2, 3.26)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the second game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 6, West Michigan 2. Ryan McCrystal had three hits including two doubles with two RBI and two runs scored to lead the Dragons. Dayton pitchers Nestor Lorant, Brody Jessee, Cody Adcock, and Irvin Machuca combined to shut down the powerful Whitecaps attack. Anthony Stephan had a solo home run in the second inning off MLB rehabber Alex Cobb.

Team and Player Notes:

The Dragons have won three of their last four games, holding their opponent to two runs or less in two of the three wins, allowing a total of 11 runs in the four games (2.75 runs/game; four runs or less in all four games including the loss).

The Dragons have not committed an error in their last six games. They completed the five-game series with South Bend without an error, marking the first time since the inception of the six-game series in 2021 that the Dragons have played a series of more than four games without committing an error.

Jack Moss has been extremely productive in his first 15 games with the Dragons, going 15 for 41 (.366) with an OPS of .832.

Ariel Almonte over his last five games is 8 for 18 (.444) with three doubles.

Ryan McCrystal in his first three games with the Dragons is 5 for 12 (.417) with 2 doubles and 2 RBI.

John Michael Faile over his last 4 games is 5 for 14 (.357) with a home run, five runs scored, and 3 RBI.

Irvin Machuca since coming off the injured list has five scoreless relief outings, each for one inning, with 1 save.

Carlos Jorge ranks fourth in Dragons history in career steals with 60. Jorge and Jose Siri are the only two players in Dragons history to have at least 20 career home runs and at least 40 career stolen bases.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Thursday, July 31 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (2-5, 4.09) at West Michigan RH Preston Howey (5-1, 2.43)

Friday, August 1 (6:35 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (1-7, 4.84) at West Michigan LH Andrew Sears (6-4, 3.14)

Saturday, August 2 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero (4-3, 4.70) at West Michigan RH Hayden Minton (3-1, 4.69)

Sunday, August 3 (2:05 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-8, 6.75) at West Michigan RH Alex Cobb (0-2, 1.42)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: August 8, August 9, August 10, August 23, August 24, Sept. 5, Sept. 7.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from July 30, 2025

