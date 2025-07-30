Penney Propels 'Caps Past Dragons, 6-3

July 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - West Michigan Whitecaps infielder Jack Penney, who came on as an injury replacement in the sixth inning, delivered a go-ahead two-run single in the seventh as the bullpen finished the job in a 6-3 comeback victory over the Dayton Dragons in front of 5,739 fans Wednesday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

Penney, who came on as an injury replacement for infielder Peyton Graham in the sixth inning, finished a perfect 1-for-1 with his go-ahead two-run single. Meanwhile, relievers Moises Rodriguez, Haden Erbe, and Marco Jimenez combined for 3.1 scoreless frames with two strikeouts to close out the 6-3 victory.

Dayton grabbed the 1-0 lead in the first inning as a fielding error by 'Caps right fielder Patrick Lee allowed Dragons third baseman Carter Graham to cross the plate. The Dragons added another two runs in the fourth inning as designated hitter John Michael Faile plated Victor Acosta on an RBI single before a sacrifice fly from outfielder Ariel Almonte stretched the lead to 3-0. West Michigan broke through in the fifth on a solo homer from Seth Stephenson before Lee came through with an RBI single in the sixth, trimming Dayton's advantage to 3-2. The 'Caps then completed the rally with four runs in the seventh inning, featuring Penney's two-run single, before Erbe and Jimenez posted two spotless innings to complete the 6-3 comeback win.

The Whitecaps improve to 21-11 in the second half and 65-32 overall, while the Dragons fall to 10-19 in the second half and 31-63 overall. Rodriguez (1-0) secures his first win with the Whitecaps, going 1.1 scoreless innings with a strikeout, while Jimenez gets his second save, tossing a scoreless ninth inning. Meanwhile, Dragons reliever Jonah Hurney (3-4) suffers his fourth loss, allowing four runs (three earned) through two innings pitched. The Whitecaps currently have the largest run differential in Minor League Baseball at +209.

The Whitecaps and Dragons play the third game of this six-game series from LMCU Ballpark on Thursday beginning at 6:35 pm. Preston Howey and Luke Hayden get the starts for West Michigan and Dayton. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

