Winokur, Kernels Outpace Nuts, 7-3

July 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - Brandon Winokur homered in a four-run first inning, and the Cedar Rapids Kernels (17-14, 57-40) drew 10 walks en route to a 7-3 win over the Lansing Lugnuts (13-19, 49-49) in a Wednesday matinee at Jackson® Field™.

21-year-old Lansing center fielder Pedro Pineda reached base four times via a pair of singles and a pair of walks in the losing cause.

Winokur had homered in his first at-bat in the series opener on Tuesday, but that was a solo shot in a 6-2 Kernels defeat. On this afternoon, debuting Lugnuts lefty Ryan Magdic gave up three straight one-out singles and Winokur followed with a three-run homer, ending Magdic's day early and giving the Kernels a lead they would not relinquish.

The Kernels went on to draw four walks apiece from relievers Tom Reisinger and Jake Christian and one walk each from Yehizon Sanchez and Hunter Breault, adding two insurance runs in the fifth and one in the eighth.

A Ben Newton sacrifice fly and a Mario Gómez RBI single in the second inning, and a Jared Dickey RBI single in the fifth supplied the Nuts' offense.

