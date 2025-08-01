Pair Promoted, Trade Acquisition Huggins Joins Lugs

August 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts (13-20, 49-50) announce the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Infielder Sahid Valenzuela and outfielder Jared Dickey are promoted to Midland (Texas League - AA)

- Pitcher Kenya Huggins acquired via trade with Cincinnati

- Pitcher Kyle Robinson received from Midland

- Infielder/outfielder C.J. Pittaro received from Stockton (California League - A)

The updated Lansing roster now has 28 active players and two players on the Injured List.

Huggins, 22, was originally drafted by the Reds in the fourth round in 2022 from Chipola College. He had a 2-2 record with a 3.69 ERA in 18 games, 15 starts, spanning 63 1/3 innings this season for the Class-A Daytona Tortugas, walking 26 while striking out 57. In fact, Cincinnati had recently promoted the New Orleans native to division rival Dayton but he had not yet appeared in a Midwest League game. The right-hander was ranked Cincinnati's No. 22 prospect by MLB Pipeline before he was traded even-up for Miguel Andújar; Pipeline rates Huggins as the Athletics' No. 27 prospect. He is scheduled to make his Lugnuts debut as the Sunday starter vs. Cedar Rapids.

The Lugnuts play the fourth game in a six-game series tonight against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at 7:05 p.m., with postgame LAFCU Fireworks. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.







