Early Runs Lift Sky Carp Past Chiefs, 5-1

BELOIT, WI - Three early runs proved costly as the Peoria Chiefs fell to the Beloit Sky Carp, 5-1, on Friday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Sky Carp jumped on the board. After a leadoff walk, Payton Green launched a two-run homer to left field to make it 2-0. Following a strikeout, a hit-by-pitch, a double, and a walk loaded the bases with one out. Another walk, this time to Gage Miller, forced in a third run and ended the night for Chiefs starter Jose Davila. The right-hander was tagged with the loss after recording just one out, allowing two hits, three runs, and three walks while striking out one. Right-hander Dionys Rodríguez entered in relief and retired the next two batters to escape the inning without further damage.

Rodríguez delivered a strong performance out of the bullpen, tossing 2 2/3 scoreless frames with two hits allowed and three strikeouts.

Beloit's pitching staff was the story of the night. Right-handed starter Noah Brink earned the win, spinning five shutout innings with five strikeouts. Out of the bullpen, right-handers Franklin Sanchez, Xavier Meachem, and Chase Centala combined to allow just one run on four hits while striking out five batters.

The Sky Carp extended their lead in the sixth inning, after loading the bases on a walk and two singles to start the inning. Wilfredo Lara followed with a two-run double to right field to make it 5-0.

Peoria got on the board in the top of the eighth inning with a two-out solo home run by Zach Levenson to left-center field, his seventh of the season and the Chiefs' lone run of the night.

The Chiefs will look for their first win of the series on Saturday in their 100th game of the year. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. with left-hander Braden Davis scheduled to start for Peoria.







