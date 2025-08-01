Dragons Battle Back But Fall One Run Short at West Michigan, Losing 4-3

August 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Grand Rapids, Mich. - The West Michigan Whitecaps built a 4-0 lead through seven innings and held off a late Dayton comeback effort to defeat the Dragons 4-3 on Friday night. The Whitecaps have won three of the first four games in the six-game series including one-run wins in the last two games.

Game Summary:

West Michigan scored two runs in the first inning for the second straight night to take an early lead on the Dragons. Dragons starting pitcher Brian Edgington left the game with one out in the first inning after facing five batters and throwing 27 pitches. He was replaced by Graham Osman, who gave the Dragons four and two-thirds innings of quality relief, allowing one run on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts. The Whitecaps scored in the seventh against Dayton reliever Dylan Simmons to make it 4-0.

The Dragons got back to within striking distance with two runs in the top of the eighth inning. The rally began with a base hit by Victor Acosta followed by a walk to Peyton Stovall. With one out, Anthony Stephan singled to right field to drive in Acosta and move Stovall to third, cutting the deficit to 4-1. Carlos Sanchez grounded into a fielder's choice as Stovall scored to make it 4-2. Johnny Ascanio walked to put runners at first and second with two outs, but Ryan McCrystal flied to short left field to end the inning.

Still trailing 4-2 in the ninth, Dayton's John Michael Faile opened the inning with a single to right and was replaced by pinch runner Carlos Jorge. After Ariel Almonte lined out hard to center and Acosta struck out, Stovall doubled down the left field line to drive in Jorge and make it 4-3, putting the tying run at second base with two outs. But Carter Graham flied out to center field to end the game.

The Dragons finished with seven hits. Stephan had an RBI single and two walks. Acosta had two hits and scored a run.

Up Next: The Dragons (10-21, 31-65) play at West Michigan (23-11, 67-32) on Saturday night at 7:05 pm in the fifth game of the six-game series. Jose Montero (4-3, 4.70) will start for Dayton.

The next Dragons home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, August 5 against the Lake County Captains at 7:05 pm. For tickets, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.