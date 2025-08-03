Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (2:05 PM at West Michigan)

August 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Sunday, August 3, 2025 l Game #98 (33)

LMCU Ballpark l Grand Rapids, Mich. l 2:05 pm

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (11-21, 32-65) at West Michigan Whitecaps (23-12, 67-33)

RH Nestor Lorant (0-8, 6.75) vs. RH Alex Cobb (0-2, 1.42)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the last game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 5, West Michigan 2. The Dragons connected on three home runs including back-to-backers by Carter Graham and Ariel Almonte in the fifth inning that gave them the lead. Yerlin Confidan had a two-run home run in the sixth. Dragons pitchers Jose Montero, Cody Adcock, and Irvin Machuca combined to allow just two runs (one earned) to the top-scoring team in the MWL. The Dragons hit back-to-back home runs for the first time this season and matched season highs for most homers in a game (3) and most homers in an inning (2).

Current Series at West Michigan: The Dragons are 2-3 in the series. Unlike the first three sets of the season between the Dragons and Whitecaps when West Michigan outscored Dayton 115-47 in 15 games, this series has featured close games, with Dayton outscoring West Michigan 19-17 (two of the Whitecaps wins have come by one run). The Dragons are batting .212 in the series, averaging 3.8 runs/game, with five home runs and a 3.21 ERA. They have committed four errors.

Team and Player Notes:

The Dragons have broken out of a home run drought in the toughest park in the MWL to hit the long ball. Entering this series, the Dragons had hit a total of three home runs in their last three sets (one in each series, total of 12 games). They have hit five in five games in West Michigan and lead the MWL in August home runs with three after two games in the month.

Transactions: Right-handed pitcher Brian Edgington has been placed on the 7-day injured list. Left-handed pitcher Bryce Hubbart joined the Dragons from Single-A Dayton on Friday, filling a vacancy after the trades of former Dragons pitchers Adam Serwinowski and Kenya Huggins.

The Dragons have held their opponent to three runs or less in four of their last eight games and four runs or less in seven of the eight. The team ERA in the last eight games is 3.13.

Jack Moss in his first 16 games with the Dragons is 15 for 44 (.341) with seven walks and an OBP of .429.

Ariel Almonte over his last nine games is 11 for 32 (.344) with one home run and three doubles.

Ryan McCrystal in his first six games with the Dragons is 7 for 23 (.304) with 2 doubles and 2 RBI.

John Michael Faile over his last six games is 7 for 22 (.318) with a home run, 5 runs scored, and 4 RBI.

Irvin Machuca over his last six games has thrown 6.2 scoreless innings with two saves.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Tuesday, August 5 (7:05 pm): Lake County TBA at Dayton LH Nick Sando (1-2, 6.12)

Wednesday, August 6 (7:05 pm): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (2-5, 4.01)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: August 8, August 9, August 10, August 23, August 24, Sept. 5, Sept. 7.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from August 3, 2025

