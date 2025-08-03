Lugnuts Hold-Off Kernels, Take Series Finale 6-5

August 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Lansing, MI - Cedar Rapids trimmed a three-run deficit down to one but could not complete the comeback Sunday afternoon as Lansing hung on to take the series finale 6-5.

For the fifth time in six games in the series, the Kernels got on the board first on Sunday. In the top of the second, Jay Thomason smashed a solo home run to left to jump Cedar Rapids in front 1-0.

But that would be the last Kernels lead. After a walk and a single in the bottom of the fifth, Lansing grabbed a 2-1 advantage on a Mario Gomez two-out two-run double.

Cedar Rapids pulled even in the top of the sixth inning. Maddux Houghton walked to open the frame, and after he stole second, he scored on a Brandon Winokur RBI single to tie the game at 2-2.

It didn't take long for Lansing to respond. In the bottom of the sixth, a hit-by-pitch, a single and a walk loaded the bases for Darlyn Montero, who took a walk to force in a run. The next batter, Ben Newton, then doubled down the line in left to extend the Lugnuts' lead to 5-2.

But the Kernels wouldn't go away. With one out in the seventh, Caden Kendle singled in front of Jaime Ferrer, who blasted a two-run home run to left to cut it to a one-run game, 5-4.

The Lugnuts got that run back in the bottom of the inning. Ryan Lasko walked to open the inning and moved to third on an error in front of Leo De Vries, who collected a sacrifice fly to give Lansing an insurance run and make it 6-4.

In the eighth, Cedar Rapids got back within a run. Eduardo Tait doubled off the wall in left field and moved to third on a wild pitch. The next batter, Danny De Andrade, then drove him in on a sacrifice fly to make it 6-5.

In the top of the ninth, Lansing got a double play to erase a Caden Kendle single to begin the inning, and Mark Adamiak got a strikeout to end the game in a 6-5 Lansing victory.

The loss drops the Kernels to 59-42 on the season, as Cedar Rapids splits the six-game series in Lansing. The Kernels' 12-game road trip continues when CR opens a six-game series at Michigan Tuesday at 5:35. Both starters in game one are TBD.







Midwest League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.