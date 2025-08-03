TinCaps Game Information: August 3 vs. Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate)

August 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (48-52, 17-18) vs. Great Lakes Loons (55-44, 21-13)

Sunday, August 3 | Parkview Field | 1:05 PM | Game 101 of 131

LHP Luis Gutierrez (1-0, 3.66 ERA) vs. LHP Maddux Bruns (0-2, 7.43 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps sold out Parkview Field for a third-straight game and 12th time this season behind 7,702 fans in an 18-3 loss to the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate) on Saturday night.

ONE FINAL TIME THIS YEAR: Sunday marks the final time that the TinCaps are wearing their "Copa de la Diversión" uniforms. The Manzanas Luchadoras ("Fighting Apples") jerseys are part of Minor League Baseball's "Fun Cup" series and are a tribute to the local Hispanic community. There will be a Rally Towel Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans who enter Parkview Field this afternoon.

SELL OUT THE PARK: For the third straight night and 12th time this season, Parkview Field packed in a sell-out crowd on Saturday. A total of 23,224 fans have stepped foot at Parkview Field, including Thursday's season second-largest crowd of 8,009. The TinCaps have averaged nearly 5,000 fans a night which is 3rd out of 60 MiLB teams at the Single-A/High-A levels.

260 TO THE SHOW: On Friday, former TinCap outfielder Jakob Marsee became the 235th player in Fort Wayne franchise history to make their Major League debut. Marsee went 1-for-2 with 3 BB with the Miami Marlins, his first base hit being a double in the seventh inning. The Padres selected Marsee in the sixth round out of Central Michigan in 2022 before Marsee saw time with Fort Wayne in 2023. With the 'Caps, Marsee was a .273 hitter in 113 games while clubbing out 13 homers and driving in 41 runs and earned Midwest League Post-Season All-Star honors. The Padres traded Marsee to the Marlins as part of the Luis Arraez trade on May 4, 2024.

SO LONG, FRIENDS: Thursday's trade deadline saw a flurry of moves impact the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Leo De Vries and Brandon Butterworth were a part of trades bringing in four MLB-caliber players for the Padres, and four more 'Caps got the call to Double-A on Friday. Garrett Hawkins, Miguel Mendez, Eric Yost, and Oswaldo Linares are heading to San Antonio as a result of the Padres making five trades, including 22 total players.

R-JACK MAKING AN IMPACT: Fort Wayne infielder Ryan Jackson picked up another hit in Saturday night's game. He is batting 13-for-40 (.326) in his last 12 games and has three multi-hit and two multi-walk showings in that stretch. Jackson is on a 12-game on-base streak, his fourth separate streak of at least 10 games. He began the year with a 34-game on-base streak with Single-A Lake Elsinore and started his stint with the 'Caps sporting a 16-game on-base streak.

HOME COOKING: TinCap left-hander Luis Gutierrez will be making his sixth start across nine home appearances between two levels. He has a 2-1 record at home this season with a 2.34 ERA over 42 Ã¢..." innings tossed. Gutierrez has a 3:1 strikeout to walk ratio at home in 2025 and has allowed four earned runs across 16 innings in his 3 starts at Parkview Field since getting called up in June.

MORE HOLIDAY TRADITION AT PARKVIEW FIELD: The Fort Wayne TinCaps are excited to announce the return of The Holiday Lights - A Walk-Thru Event - presented by Rohrman Automotive, Paul Davis, and Lear Corporation. The event will be hosted at the ballpark for 44 nights from November 13 to January 3. Back this winter and better than ever, 1.5 million lights will be on display, a 50% increase from 2024. The event features brand-new displays and music for the holiday season.

NOBODY WALKS LIKE ROSMAN: Since May 25, TinCaps third baseman Rosman Verdugo leads all of Minor League Baseball in walks. The No. 27 Padres prospect has 45 free passes in the last 50 games, which includes four three-walk showings. Across the stretch, he has walked 21.2% of the time. The 20-year-old is now 4th in the Midwest League with 60 walks.

KATCHING KARP: Outfielder Braedon Karpathios has eight multi-hit games in his last 17 played, reaching base in all but two. Across the stretch, he is hitting .343 (22-64) with 4 2B, HR, 11 RBI, and 11 BB.

WELCOME TO THE FORT, ZACH EVANS: TinCap infielder Zach Evans drove in all three Fort Wayne on Saturday night in his High-A debut. Evans ended his time with Single-A Lake Elsinore in the top ten in the California League in five different offensive categories. This includes him being the league leader in hits with 112 and 3rd in RBI with 62. The 2024 9th Round pick led Lake Elsinore with 16 multi-hit games this season.







Midwest League Stories from August 3, 2025

