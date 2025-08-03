Carp Conclude Winning Series with Defeat

August 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Sky Carp dropped a 3-2 contest in 11 innings to the Peoria Chiefs Sunday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium to finish their homestand with a 4-2 record.

Payton Green got the game off to a terrific start for the Carp with a solo homer to left field in the first inning.

The Chiefs responded with single runs in the third and fourth inning, and the game stayed 2-1 until the seventh, when Jesus Hernandez led off the inning with a double, stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly from Nestor Rios.

Both teams failed to score in the 10th inning before the Chiefs plated a pair of runs against Chase Centala.

The Carp responded by scoring a run on an RBI groundout from Emaarion Boyd, but stranded the tying run in scoring position to end the game.

Brandon White got the start for the Carp and allowed two runs in 5 1-3 frames. Luke Lashutka and Justin Storm each pitched scoreless outings out of the pen.

The Sky Carp remain tied with the Quad Cities River Bandits for first place with 30 games remaining. The two teams will meet in Davenport starting Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

The Carp will return home on Tuesday, August 12 for a series against the South Bend Cubs.

