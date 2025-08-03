Nuts Edge Kernels for Series Split

August 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - Mario Gómez knocked a two-run double in the fifth inning and Ben Newton added a two-run double in the sixth, as the Lansing Lugnuts (15-21, 51-51) topped the Cedar Rapids Kernels (19-16, 59-42), 6-5, on Sunday afternoon at Jackson® Field™.

The Lugnuts split the six-game series with the Kernels, wrapping up their scheduled games with teams from the West Division with a 19-11 record.

Cedar Rapids starter Chase Chaney had blanked the Lugnuts through 4 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts, but Gómez jolted the Lugnuts into a 2-1 lead with a drive over right fielder Caden Kendle, scoring Pedro Pineda and C.J. Pittaro.

An inning later, Newton capped a three-run rally against reliever Matt Mikulski - just acquired by the Twins from the Astros in exchange for Carlos Correa - with a sizzling grounder into the left field corner, plating Casey Yamauchi and T.J. Schofield Sam.

Leo De Vries added insurance with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning.

That was enough for Midwest League leader Mark Adamiak, who notched his 17th save of the year with a scoreless ninth, erasing a Kendel leadoff single with a double-play ball from Jaime Ferrer followed by a strikeout of Kyle Hess. Adamiak is tied for the Minor League lead in saves.

Lansing starter Kenya Huggins, acquired at the Thursday deadline from Cincinnati for Miguel Andújar, tossed three innings in his A's organizational debut, striking out two and allowing a solo home run to Jay Thomason.

Corey Avant bridged the gap from Huggins to Adamiak with five innings of relief, fanning six while allowing four runs on five hits (including a Ferrer home run) and a walk.

De Vries went 1-for-2 with a double and an HBP in addition to his sac fly. The 18-year-old shortstop's stats through four games with the Lugnuts: .333 (5-for-15), one double, one triple, two HBPs, .368 OBP, .533 slugging, .901 OPS.

