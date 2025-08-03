Whitecaps Get Fast Start, Hold off Dragons 7-5 on Sunday

August 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Grand Rapids, Mich. - The West Michigan Whitecaps scored four runs in the first inning and withstood a Dayton comeback effort to defeat the Dragons 7-5 on Sunday afternoon. The Dragons went 2-4 in the six-game series at West Michigan.

Game Summary:

West Michigan got off to a quick start, scoring four runs in the first inning against Dayton starting pitcher Nestor Lorant. The Whitecaps collected four hits in the inning and took advantage of a pair of mistakes including a wild pitch by Lorant that brought in a run and a dropped fly ball in the outfield by Dayton left fielder Ariel Almonte that allowed another run to score.

The Dragons started back in the second when Carter Graham doubled and eventually scored on an error, and they added another run in the third on a run-scoring single by Carlos Sanchez to make it 4-2.

The Dragons trailed 5-2 when they scored one run in the fifth inning as Sanchez doubled and scored from second on Graham's single to make it 5-3. The Dragons had a chance in the same inning to close the gap, loading the bases with one out, but Almonte and Johnny Ascanio both struck out to end the threat. West Michigan tacked on a run in the bottom of the fifth to make it 6-3.

Still trailing 6-3 in the eighth inning, the Dragons got back to within one run when Yerlin Confidan walked and Ariel Almonte followed with a two-run home run to right field to make it 6-5. The homer was the second in the last two games for Almonte and his seventh of the year. Later in the same inning, Carlos Jorge doubled off the left field fence with two outs to put the tying run in scoring position, but Anthony Stephan struck out to end the inning.

West Michigan took advantage of a Dayton error to add an unearned run in the bottom of the eighth to make it 7-5, and the Dragons were retired in order in the ninth to end the game.

Lorant (0-9) worked the first four innings, allowing seven hits and six runs (five earned) with two walks and two strikeouts to suffer the loss. Dayton relievers Bryce Hubbart, Brody Jessee, and Will Cannon combined for four innings, allowing just one unearned run on two hits.

The Dragons collected nine hits. Jorge, Sanchez, and Graham each had two hits, and each of the three had a double.

Up Next: The Dragons (11-22, 32-66) do not play on Monday. On Tuesday, they open a six-game series against the Lake County Captains (21-15, 56-46) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District at 7:05 pm. Nick Sando (1-2, 6.12) will start for Dayton. For tickets, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.