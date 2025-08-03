TinCaps Salvage Series Finale Against Loons
August 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps took Sunday's series finale against the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate), 5-2.
Fort Wayne (18-18, 49-52) scored all five of their runs in the second inning. Following two walks, a hit-by-pitch, and a catcher's interference, Ryan Jackson and Kasen Wells each collected two-run singles, with all five runs coming in to score with two outs in the inning. Jackson has reached base safely in his last 13 games and is batting .318 in the stretch.
Left-handed pitcher Luis Gutierrez spun another quality start for Fort Wayne. The 21-year-old went six innings and allowed two runs on three hits, while striking out seven. It's the third time in Gutierrez's last four starts where he has struck out at least six, and his ERA is lowered to 2.42 in home starts across both levels.
Reliever Fernando Sanchez followed up Gutierrez by tossing two shutout innings and allowing just one hit. The lefty has a 2.15 ERA this season in Fort Wayne across 24 appearances in relief and has given up one earned run in his last 12 innings pitched.
Third baseman Wilman Diaz drove in both runs for Great Lakes (21-14, 55-45) on a two-run home run in the fifth inning. Left-handed pitcher Evan Shaw worked 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief for the Loons and allowed one hit and struck out five.
With 24 games remaining in the second half, the TinCaps trail the Loons by 2.5 games for the second and final playoff spot in the Midwest League's East Division.
Next Game: Tuesday, Aug. 5 @ South Bend (7:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: TBD
- Cubs Probable Starter TBD
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
