Fort Wayne Packs 7,520 into Parkview Field
August 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps sold out Parkview Field for the 11th time this season in its 9-2 loss to the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate).
Shortstop Ryan Jackson continued his 11-game on-base streak with a pair of singles, a walk, and a run scored. He is 12-for-36 (.333) across the stretch. Across two levels, it is the fourth time this season he has had an on-base streak of at least 11 games.
TinCaps (48-51, 17-17) second baseman Rosman Verdugo (No. 21 Padres prospect) continued his six-game hitting streak with two singles and an RBI. He is 8-for-21 (.381) across the stint with all singles and four walks.
Great Lakes (54-44, 20-13) struck first with two runs in the first inning, adding a run in the fourth and fifth before a five-run, three-hit seventh inning.
Next Game: Saturday, August 2 vs. Great Lakes (6:35 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Will Varmette
- Loons Probable Starter: RHP Brooks Auger
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
