Sky Carp Stay Red-Hot in 5-1 Victory

August 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Sky Carp used a familiar formula to notch their fifth straight victory Friday night: A fantastic pitching performance and a fast start from the offense.

The Carp stayed tied atop the Midwest League Western Division standings with a 5-1 victory over the Peoria Chiefs in front of a festive Friday night crowd at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Sky Carp plated three runs in the first inning, two of them coming on a two-run blast from Payton Green. The third run came home when Gage Miller drew a bases-loaded walk.

The game stayed at 3-0 until the sixth inning, when Wilfredo Lara hit a two-run double down the right field line to make it 5-0.

The Chiefs finally broke the shutout in the eighth inning when Zach Levenson hit a solo home run against Xavier Meachem.

Nick Brink (5-3) got the start for the Sky Carp and was outstanding, allowing just two hits in five scoreless innings. Franklin Sanchez threw a scoreless frame, and Meachem gave up one run in two innings.

Chase Centala closed out the game by retiring the Chiefs in order in the ninth. The Sky Carp pitching staff has allowed just three runs in the four games against the Chiefs.

The Carp and the Chiefs will meet again Saturday at 6:35 p.m. It's Harry Potter Night at the ballpark, with fantastic postgame fireworks to follow.

Sunday: Sunday Family Funday, where kids 12 and under can run the bases following the game, and families can play catch in the outfield!

Visit SkyCarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.







Midwest League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.