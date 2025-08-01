Cedar Rapids Announces Roster Moves

August 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today.

RHP Eston Stull has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to AA Wichita

LHP Gabriel Yanez has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to AAA St. Paul

RHP Tanner Hall has been transferred to the 7-day IL with a right forearm strain

INF Andy Lugo has been transferred to the 7-day IL with a left thumb sprain

INF Rayne Doncon has been placed on the Temporarily Inactive List

RHP Ivan Romero has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from A Fort Myers

LHP Garrett Horn has been acquired by the Twins in a trade from the Texas Rangers and assigned to Cedar Rapids

LHP Matt Mikulski has been acquired by the Twins in a trade from the Houston Astros and assigned to Cedar Rapids

C Eduardo Tait has been acquired by the Twins in a trade from the Philadelphia Phillies and assigned to Cedar Rapids

C Luke Napleton has been released

Jersey numbers for Horn, Mikulski, Romero and Tait will be assigned upon arrival.

These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 26 active players, with ten on the injured list and one on the Temporarily Inactive List.

Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series at Lansing tonight at 6:05.







Midwest League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.