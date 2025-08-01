Cedar Rapids Announces Roster Moves
August 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today.
RHP Eston Stull has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to AA Wichita
LHP Gabriel Yanez has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to AAA St. Paul
RHP Tanner Hall has been transferred to the 7-day IL with a right forearm strain
INF Andy Lugo has been transferred to the 7-day IL with a left thumb sprain
INF Rayne Doncon has been placed on the Temporarily Inactive List
RHP Ivan Romero has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from A Fort Myers
LHP Garrett Horn has been acquired by the Twins in a trade from the Texas Rangers and assigned to Cedar Rapids
LHP Matt Mikulski has been acquired by the Twins in a trade from the Houston Astros and assigned to Cedar Rapids
C Eduardo Tait has been acquired by the Twins in a trade from the Philadelphia Phillies and assigned to Cedar Rapids
C Luke Napleton has been released
Jersey numbers for Horn, Mikulski, Romero and Tait will be assigned upon arrival.
These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 26 active players, with ten on the injured list and one on the Temporarily Inactive List.
Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series at Lansing tonight at 6:05.
