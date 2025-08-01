Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (6:35 PM at West Michigan)

August 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, August 1, 2025 l Game #96 (31)

LMCU Ballpark l Grand Rapids, Mich. l 6:35 pm

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (10-20, 31-64) at West Michigan Whitecaps (22-11, 66-32)

RH Brian Edgington (2-3, 3.92) vs. LH Andrew Sears (6-4, 3.14)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the fourth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Thursday: West Michigan 3, Dayton 2. After Dayton's Anthony Stephan hit a game-tying solo home run in the top of the eighth, West Michigan scored one run in the bottom of the eighth to break the tie and win, getting a lead-off triple in the inning by Austin Murr and a sacrifice fly to bring him in.

Current Series at West Michigan: The Dragons are 1-2 in the series, winning Tuesday 6-2 and losing Wednesday 6-3 and 3-2 on Thursday. The Dragons are batting .214 in the series, averaging 3.7 runs/game, with two home runs (both by Anthony Stephan) and a 3.60 ERA. They have committed one error.

July Recap: The Dragons went 6-15 in July with a team batting average of .215, 10 home runs and 26 stolen bases in the 21 games. The team ERA was 4.98. Anthony Stephan led the Dragons in home runs (4), RBI (10), and OPS (.773). Top batting average (min. 40 PA) belonged to Jack Moss (.297). Nick Sando had a 2.41 ERA in 18.2 innings.

Team and Player Notes:

Adam Serwinowski, who made 18 appearances (17 starts) for the Dragons, has been traded to the Dodgers in a 3-team deal. Serwinowski is currently the Midwest League co-leader in strikeouts. He is expected to be assigned to Great Lakes.

Kenya Huggins, who recently joined the Dragons and made one appearance that was not officially recorded when the game he pitched in did not reach five innings and was canceled due to rain, has been traded to the Athletics. He is expected to be assigned to Lansing.

The Dragons have committed only one error in their last eight games. They completed the five-game series with South Bend without an error, marking the first time since the inception of the six-game series in 2021 that the Dragons have played a series of more than four games without committing an error.

Jack Moss in his first 16 games with the Dragons is 15 for 44 (.341) with seven walks and an OBP of .429.

Ariel Almonte over his last seven games is 10 for 24 (.417) with three doubles.

Ryan McCrystal in his first four games with the Dragons is 7 for 16 (.438) with 2 doubles and 2 RBI.

John Michael Faile over his last five games is 6 for 18 (.333) with a home run, 5 runs scored, and 4 RBI.

Irvin Machuca over his last five games and thrown five scoreless innings with 1 save.

Carlos Jorge ranks fourth in Dragons history in career steals with 60. Jorge and Jose Siri are the only two players in Dragons history to have at least 20 career home runs and at least 40 career stolen bases. Jorge is one game away from becoming the eighth player in Dragons history to play in 200+ games with the team.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Saturday, August 2 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero (4-3, 4.70) at West Michigan RH Hayden Minton (3-1, 4.69)

Sunday, August 3 (2:05 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-8, 6.75) at West Michigan RH Alex Cobb (0-2, 1.42)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: August 8, August 9, August 10, August 23, August 24, Sept. 5, Sept. 7.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from August 1, 2025

