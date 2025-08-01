Lugnuts Offense Too Much for Kernels, Lansing Tops Cedar Rapids 10-7

August 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Lansing, MI - Lansing struck for seven runs across the first two innings and didn't look back Friday night, besting the Kernels 10-7 to even the series 2-2.

After the Kernels opened the scoring in the first three games of the series, Lansing got on the board first on Friday. In the bottom of the first, a pair of singles put two runners on, and they both came in on an error to make it 2-0.

In the second, the Lugnuts blew it open. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases for Leo De Vries, who made it 3-0 with a sacrifice fly. The next batter, Casey Yamauchi, then upped the Lasinng lead to 5-0 with a two-run single. After Yamuchi stole second, he scored on a T.J. Schofield-Sam RBI base hit, and Schofield-Sam touched home on a Pedro Pineda RBI triple to extend the lead to 7-0.

The Kernels got on the board in the top of the third. With two outs, Caden Kendle worked a walk and came in to score on an error to make it 7-1.

But that didn't stop Lansing. Ryan Lasko lashed an RBI double to produce a run in the third, and a Cameron Leary sac fly in the fourth extended the Lugnuts' lead to 9-1.

Cedar Rapids, however, wouldn't go away. In the top of the fifth, a Maddux Houghton single followed by a hit-by-pitch and a walk loaded the bases for Billy Amick, who brought in a run with a hit-by-pitch of his own. With the bases still loaded, Brandon Winokur dropped a two-run single into right to cut the deficit to 9-4. After a walk again loaded the bases, Jaime Ferrer also reached on ball four to drive in a run and make it 9-5.

It stayed 9-5 until the seventh. Pineda singled to begin the Lansing half of the inning, and after he stole second, he scored on a Gunner Gouldsmith single to make it a five-run game again, 10-5.

The Kernels scored twice on a Jay Thomason two-run triple in the top of the ninth inning to make it 10-7, but it was too little too late in the three-run loss.

The defeat drops the Kernels to 58-41 on the season and evens the set in Lansing at 2-2. Game three in the series with the Lugnuts is set for Saturday night at 6:05. Jose Olivares gets the start for the Kernels opposite Kyle Robinson.







Midwest League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.