Yamauchi Spurs Early Onslaught in 10-7 Nuts Win

August 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Casey Yamauchi collected three hits and scored three runs in the first four innings, helping the Lansing Lugnuts (14-20, 50-50) race off to a 9-1 lead on their way to a 10-7 victory over the Cedar Rapids Kernels (18-15, 58-41) in front of 7,889 on Friday night at Jackson® Field™.

The Nuts and Kernels have split the first four games of the series; this was the third straight game (and the first loss) in which the Kernels scored exactly seven runs.

While Lansing starter Tzu-Chen Sha was tossing four hitless innings, the Lugnuts jumped on Cedar Rapids starter Matt Gabbert for two runs (unearned) in the first inning and five runs in the second, keyed by a Yamauchi two-run single and a Pedro Pineda RBI triple.

Ryan Lasko drilled an RBI double in the third and Cameron Leary added a sacrifice fly in the fourth to give the Nuts an eight-run lead.

The Kernels scored four runs in the fifth off Jack Mahoney before Wander Guante put out the fire with 3 2/3 scoreless innings.

Ben Newton singled in Leary in the seventh to push the Lugnuts into double-digits.

A Jay Thomason two-run triple off Mark Adamiak in the ninth closed out the scoring.

Every member of the Lugnuts' starting nine hit safely, with Newton going 2-for-4 to join Yamauchi in a multi-hit effort. Each hitter save for Davis Diaz and Gunner Gouldsmith drove in a run, while only Pineda failed to score a run.

On deck: Harry Potter Night with a Hogwarts House Hat Giveaway and postgame LAFCU Fireworks. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. between Lansing right-hander Kyle Robinson and Cedar Rapids right-hander Jose Olivares. Tickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500.







Midwest League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.